This Terror Must End …Residents Rise Against North Dayi MP’s Brother

— Locals Call on NDC Leadership and President to Intervene

Tension is brewing in parts of the North Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, as residents accuse Adom Seme, popularly known as ‘Sue’, brother of the area’s Member of Parliament (MP), of repeatedly threatening people in several communities with a firearm.

These incidents, according to residents, have occurred during elections.

According to worried residents, Adom Seme has allegedly pulled a gun on individuals in Vakpo, Awatey, and Aneta, leaving many in fear for their lives.

Eyewitnesses recounted an incident during the last election when he pulled out a gun in the midst of NPP supporters at Vakpo, and unfortunately the gun fell from his hand.

This incident was reported to the police in the area but the police rather came to arrest one Reverend Pabby Daniel a.k.a Quick, for challenging Adom Seme over his attitude.

It took the intervention of the then DCE to secure bail for the Reverend.

Residents claim that despite multiple incidents being reported informally to local authorities, no action has been taken, apparently because of his relationship with the MP.

Community members allege that Mr. Seme “goes scot-free every time” due to his perceived political protection, which has emboldened him to continue his acts of intimidation.

“He moves around with a gun and threatens people. We are living in fear because any small misunderstanding, he pulls out his weapon,” one resident said. “He knows his sister is an MP, so he behaves as if nobody can touch him.”

Residents of Vakpo, Awatey, and Aneta have therefore appealed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national chairman, the party’s leadership, and the President of Ghana, to take immediate action before the situation escalates into violence.

“This time, we are alerting the NDC national chairman and the President that if this continues, the people will not sit idle. We want peace, but this cannot go on,” a community spokesperson warned.

The residents are demanding a swift investigation by the Ghana Police Service into the allegations and protection for those who have been threatened.

They also cautioned that political influence must not be allowed to shield individuals who violate the law, regardless of their family ties or party connections.

As of now, neither the North Dayi MP nor her office has responded publicly to the allegations, and attempts to reach Adom Seme for comment have been unsuccessful.

The affected communities say they are determined to pursue the matter through every means and political channels to ensure safety and peace in the North Dayi area.