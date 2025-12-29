Thirteen Dead After Mexican Interoceanic Train Derails on Curve in Oaxaca

At least thirteen people died and ninety eight others sustained injuries when the Interoceanic Train derailed Sunday near Nizanda in southern Mexico’s Oaxaca state, halting traffic along a vital rail corridor linking the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico.

The Mexican Navy reported that two hundred forty one passengers and nine crew members were aboard when the train went off the rails as it passed a curve near the town of Nizanda. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the death toll and noted that five of the injured remain in critical condition.

Of those on board, one hundred thirty nine were reported to be out of danger, while thirty six of the ninety eight injured were still receiving medical assistance. The remaining injured sustained minor wounds and received treatment at the scene.

Video footage and photographs shared on social media showed train carriages jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides following the derailment approximately five kilometers south of Nizanda. A passenger quoted by Mexico’s La Razon newspaper said that before the derailment, the train was coming very fast, adding that they did not know if it lost its brakes.

The Mexican Navy deployed hundreds of personnel and rescue vehicles to assist in recovery efforts at the remote crash site. Emergency responders faced challenges reaching the location due to difficult access conditions.

Attorney General Ernestina Godoy announced that an investigation will be opened to determine the cause of the derailment. President Sheinbaum stated she instructed the Secretary of the Navy and the Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary for Human Rights to travel to the site and personally assist affected families.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara Cruz expressed heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their lives and confirmed that several government agencies reached the accident site to assist the injured. State authorities coordinated with federal officials on the emergency response.

The Interoceanic Train was inaugurated in 2023 by then President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Managed by Mexico’s Navy, the rail service runs between the Pacific port of Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf Coast, traversing the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The service forms part of the broader Interoceanic Corridor project designed to modernize the rail link across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with the Mexican government seeking to develop the isthmus into a strategic trade corridor that could compete with the Panama Canal.

The train’s main line only came into service in 2023 under a program aiming to promote economic development in southern Mexico and create an alternative to the Panama Canal for cargo transport. The initiative includes expanding ports, railways and industrial infrastructure to stimulate economic development in the region.

The Interoceanic Train carries both passengers and freight as part of Mexico’s broader push to boost train travel in southern Mexico. The government has invested heavily in rail infrastructure development along the narrow stretch of land between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Sunday’s derailment represents one of the most serious accidents involving Mexico’s newly developed passenger rail services. The tragedy occurs less than two years after the Interoceanic Train began operations as a flagship infrastructure project connecting Mexico’s two coasts.

Authorities have not yet disclosed technical details about the condition of the track, train speed at the time of the accident, or whether mechanical failure contributed to the derailment. The formal investigation will examine all potential factors including track conditions, train operations and maintenance records.

Emergency response teams continue working to support survivors and families of the deceased as investigators begin examining evidence at the crash site.