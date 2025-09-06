Third World War Looms by 2030, Apostle Amoako Attah Warns

Respected preacher Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has declared September 2025 a turning point in world history, warning of seismic shifts in sports, geopolitics, technology, and health that would shape the coming decade.

Delivering his monthly prophetic insights on Onua fm, the Apostle said current events were signs of a transition from one “age” of humanity into another, likening it to the shift from the Stone Age to the Bronze Age.

“We are moving into the age of giants,” he explained, clarifying that the giants were not physical beings but technological powers and corporations that would dominate the world order in the years ahead.

Sports and the Power of Gifts

Using Ghana’s Black Stars as an illustration, Apostle Amoako Attah lamented their recent draw against Chad, attributing the result not just to missed chances but to a failure to activate their inner potential.

“The only weapon that functions properly in the face of your enemy is your gift. Yesterday, the Black Stars’ gifts were not activated. They created chances, but it was not their time,” he said.

For him, the lesson is broader than football: society teaches people how to make a living, but true success comes when individuals discover and apply their God-given gifts.

Global Unrest and the Third World War

Apostle Amoako Attah also delivered sobering warnings on global peace. He said while a third world war was delayed due to internal crises in Europe, by 2030 the conflict would be unavoidable, with Ukraine and Israel serving as hotspots.

“October will be a catalyst for peace. If peace deals collapse, struggles will intensify, and hidden truths will shake governments, industries, and even great tech companies,” he revealed.

He cautioned that Africa could become the battleground for external powers if the continent failed to prepare itself spiritually and politically.

Scientific and Medical Breakthroughs

Balancing his warnings with hope, Apostle Amoako Attah prophesied a decade of medical revolution. Between 2025 and 2035, he said, cures would be found for diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and hypertension.

“Every sickness that kills human beings today will not kill anymore. By God’s wisdom, cures are coming,” he declared, adding that this shift would be part of God’s plan to equip humanity for the new age.

A Call to Wisdom and Discernment

Quoting Matthew 24:3–4, he stressed that what many see as signs of the world’s end are actually signals of an end of an age.

“The world is not ending yet. We are crossing into a new dispensation. Take heed that no man deceives you,” he urged.

For Apostle Amoako Attah, September is not just another month but a season of revelation. He warned that secrets of global leaders, corporations, and industries would soon be exposed, and urged Ghanaians to align with wisdom to navigate the turbulence ahead.

“Voices will rise, but it is the voice of wisdom that will sustain you. This month is monumental,” he concluded.