Think Tank Warns of ‘Green Squeeze’ on African Economies

Leading global affairs experts are raising concerns about potential economic risks to Africa’s most vulnerable countries from new trade-related climate measures ahead of next week’s continental climate summit in Addis Ababa.

ODI Global, a prominent independent think tank, has warned that well-intentioned trade-related climate measures could create a “green squeeze” on African economies as the continent prepares for the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) running September 8-10 in Ethiopia’s capital.

The summit, organized by the Government of Ethiopia in collaboration with the African Union Commission, represents a key step toward COP30 for the continent to set priorities and commitments while championing home-grown climate solutions.

Dr. Jodie Keane, Principal Research Fellow at ODI Global and a leading expert on trade, climate and development, emphasized the delicate balance facing African nations. “While new trade-related climate measures are well-intentioned, they risk creating a ‘green squeeze’ on Africa’s most vulnerable economies,” she stated.

The concerns center on how evolving sustainability standards in global trade could disproportionately impact African countries still developing their green industrial capabilities. Keane highlighted the upcoming summit as a crucial opportunity for Africa to lead with proactive strategies rather than react to external pressures.

Pre-summit events and dialogues between September 5-7 will offer youth, communities and marginalized voices to set the tone and direction for the three-day summit, providing a platform for comprehensive discussions on these challenges.

ODI Global will host a side event on Monday, September 8, titled “Trade and climate: navigating new measures for Africa’s green industrialisation.” The session, scheduled for 4:00-5:30 PM East Africa Time in Room M7 of the Addis Ababa International Convention Center, will feature high-level speakers including Ethiopia’s Minister of Planning and Development, H.E. Fitsum Assefa Adela.

The discussion will explore how African nations can leverage initiatives like the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to build resilient green value chains. These mechanisms could help countries navigate the complex intersection of climate action and economic development.

Keane emphasized the potential for turning challenges into opportunities, noting that strategic approaches could boost the continent’s green competitiveness while ensuring sustainable growth. The focus extends beyond mere compliance with international standards toward building Africa’s capacity as a leader in green industrialization.

The panel will include experts from across the continent, featuring Carlijn Nouwen, Co-Founder of Climate Action Platform Africa, and Nimrod Zalk, Chief Research Officer for Climate and Development at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance. Madeleine Diouf Sarr, Head of Climate Change Division at Senegal’s Ministry of Environment, is also expected to participate.

The summit aims to serve as a platform to inform, frame, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes while bringing Africa’s shared vision of climate action on advancing Africa-led solutions and financing mechanisms.

The timing proves critical as international trade increasingly incorporates climate considerations, potentially affecting African exports and economic growth trajectories. The continent faces pressure to balance immediate development needs with long-term sustainability goals while competing in evolving global markets.

ODI Global’s intervention highlights broader concerns about ensuring climate policies support rather than hinder African development aspirations. The organization advocates for climate finance reform and international partnerships that enable just transitions for developing economies.