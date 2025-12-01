Think Tank Warns Interventionist Policies Contradict Market Reform Goals

Ghana faces a profound economic identity crisis as interventionist policies introduced alongside a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program contradict the nation’s decades long commitment to free market principles, according to research by IMANI Africa and ATLAS Network.

The analysis titled Promoting Economic Freedom: Addressing the Impact of Government Interventionism on Free Market Principles in Ghana warns that new regulatory measures could undermine macroeconomic stability promised by the IMF program and threaten the country’s global competitiveness. The research examines two major policies representing shifts toward greater regulatory control in key sectors.

Legislative Instrument 2491 mandates that cement manufacturers submit monthly ex factory price build ups for approval by the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee, a state appointed body, effectively granting quasi price setting authority to government officials. The Cylinder Recirculation Model, although aimed at safety following the 2017 Atomic Junction gas explosion in Accra, centralized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution and created fears of monopolization and exclusion of thousands of traditional local players.

IMANI observed that stakeholders view the cement pricing regulation in particular as contradicting market liberalization. The move from price control to price reporting was widely regarded as semantics, reinforcing skepticism about the government’s intentions. The think tank concluded the regulation has low alignment with free market principles due to high concern that government price regulation is anti competitive.

The interventions come at a precarious time for Ghana’s global reputation. The Heritage Foundation’s 2025 Index of Economic Freedom places Ghana in the Mostly Unfree category, ranking 112 out of 184 countries. The World Bank’s 2025 Business Ready Report highlights that Ghana scored lowest in market competition among all business environment indicators, with only 32.19 out of 100.

This weak score links directly to interventionist policies. The report noted that 22 percent of firms surveyed reported their prices to be regulated, while the regulatory framework for competition scored only 37 out of 100, reflecting gaps in laws intended to foster open, free, and competitive markets. These interventionist measures risk exacerbating this core weakness, potentially solidifying Ghana’s mostly unfree status and deterring much needed Foreign Direct Investment.

Industry bodies argue the government has failed to address macroeconomic root causes while focusing instead on micromanaging market outcomes. For cement, roughly 77 percent of a plant’s variable costs are denominated in United States dollars. Cement manufacturers contend that regulating the cedi price cannot mitigate cost instability driven by currency volatility.

The policies lack credibility because they are based on a weak or zero evidence base, driven instead by a perceived ministerial agenda, according to the research. This exclusion of industry stakeholders like the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COCMAG) and Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) from meaningful consultation undermines the legitimacy of regulation and creates a deep trust deficit.

Implementation challenges emerged quickly after the regulation took effect in September 2024. In May 2025, cement manufacturers defied committee directives ordering submission of ex factory prices by a specified deadline. Professor Alex Dodoo, committee chairman, confirmed no manufacturer had initially complied and warned that emergency meetings would determine sanctions under powers granted by the legislative instrument. Later reports indicated 13 out of 15 companies eventually submitted declarations.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry defended the regulation as necessary for transparency and consumer protection. Officials emphasized that monthly price adjustments accommodate cost fluctuations and denied imposing rigid price controls. However, IMANI noted that documented stakeholder consultation remains absent from the regulatory process.

The current trend toward centralized control starkly mirrors economic policies Ghana embraced before the 1983 Economic Recovery Programme (ERP), which relied heavily on state administered price controls that proved economically counterproductive. Since the 1980s, Ghana’s economic trajectory has been defined by the ERP, which transitioned the nation from a state controlled economy to one embracing market liberalization.

The 2023 IMF Extended Credit Facility was intended to further this path through fiscal consolidation, debt sustainability, and structural reforms to revitalize the business environment. Yet amid these pro market reforms, the government enacted new policies that directly contradict the spirit of liberalization.

Parliamentary Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga acknowledged IMANI’s role in national policy debates during budget discussions in July 2025. Speaker Alban Bagbin commended the organization’s contributions to evidence based policymaking, representing rare bipartisan recognition of civil society research.

IMANI exposed flaws in legal justifications cited by Ghana Standards Authority for cement pricing regulations, noting that European precedents address anti competitive cartels through ex post enforcement rather than proactive price fixing. The think tank argues Ghana’s regulatory approach misrepresents European Union competition law and risks damaging the country’s reputation among international investors.

By prioritizing regulatory control over competitive dynamics, these interventions risk undermining the autonomy of private enterprises and introducing the very inefficiencies the IMF stabilization program is meant to eliminate. The question remains whether Ghana can successfully navigate its current economic crisis by embracing market reforms while simultaneously placing heavy controls on critical domestic industries.