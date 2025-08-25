Think Tank Warns Illegal Mining Could Devastate Ghana’s Cocoa Sector

The Mahama administration faces urgent calls to intensify action against illegal mining as research reveals the practice threatens to destroy Ghana’s crucial cocoa industry within a decade.

The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy has published findings showing extensive farmland destruction as unlicensed miners expand operations across cocoa-growing regions. Some desperate farmers are now cutting down cocoa trees and selling their land directly to mining operations, attracted by immediate financial gains over long-term agricultural income.

Ghana’s cocoa sector supports over 800,000 smallholder farming families and employs more than one million people across the value chain. The industry contributes approximately 15% to national GDP and ranks as the country’s second-largest foreign exchange earner after mineral exports, generating over $2 billion in revenue during 2023.

The economic stakes extend far beyond direct cocoa production. Rural communities depend on the sector for investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. Ghana supplies roughly 20% of global cocoa demand, making any significant production decline a matter of international concern.

IERPP researchers document cases where illegal miners systematically encroach on established cocoa farms, rendering agricultural land unusable for years. The environmental damage from mining activities destroys soil fertility and contaminates water sources essential for cocoa cultivation.

While the cocoa industry faces multiple challenges including disease outbreaks and cross-border smuggling, land degradation from illegal mining represents the most severe long-term threat. The institute warns that current trends could trigger economic collapse across cocoa-dependent regions.

Beyond the immediate agricultural impact, illegal mining creates significant health hazards for surrounding communities. Mercury contamination from artisanal mining operations poses particular risks to water supplies and food chains, generating substantial healthcare costs for the state.

The Ghana Cocoa Board employs approximately 10,000 people directly, while millions more depend on cocoa-related activities for their livelihoods. This extensive employment network faces potential elimination if mining encroachment continues at current rates.

Ghana has invested considerable resources in developing domestic cocoa processing capabilities to capture more value from raw bean exports. These value-addition initiatives, designed to create jobs and increase export earnings, become meaningless without sufficient raw material from healthy farmlands.

The institute emphasized that combating illegal mining requires coordinated political action across party lines. Research suggests the problem has grown beyond the capacity of routine enforcement, demanding sustained government intervention and community engagement.

President Mahama’s administration inherits this challenge from previous governments that struggled to balance mining sector contributions against agricultural protection. The new government must navigate competing economic pressures while protecting Ghana’s agricultural foundation.

IERPP called for comprehensive strategies addressing both immediate mining encroachment and longer-term land restoration. The organization stressed that delayed action could result in irreversible damage to cocoa production capacity.

“We urge all political parties to work with the current administration to combat illegal mining, protect the cocoa industry, safeguard citizens, and strengthen the economy through cocoa sector revenues,” the institute stated.

The timing proves critical as global cocoa prices remain elevated, offering Ghana opportunities to maximize foreign exchange earnings from existing production. However, these market advantages become meaningless if domestic production capacity continues declining due to land destruction.