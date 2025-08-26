Think tank warns Ghana’s deficit worse than reported over bank bailout accounting

Ghana’s fiscal deficit may be significantly higher than official figures suggest after the government failed to fully account for a GH₵2.45 billion bank bailout in its budget reporting, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The IFS raised concerns that the Finance Ministry’s 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review understated both expenditure and deficit levels by excluding GH₵1.5 billion in bonds from the National Investment Bank recapitalization package.

The government announced support for the struggling state-owned bank comprising GH₵450 million in cash, GH₵1.5 billion in bonds, and GH₵500 million worth of government shares in Nestlé Ghana Limited. However, only the cash component appeared in official expenditure data.

“Under the current commitment-based fiscal reporting framework of the government, which requires recognition of both cash and non-cash outlays, all the GH₵1.95 billion ought to be reflected in expenditure, and thus the deficit,” the IFS analysis noted.

The think tank argued that GH₵1.95 billion involving direct government expenditure or debt should have been captured under existing fiscal reporting rules. The bonds represent a direct government liability that affects the national debt position regardless of their non-cash nature.

This accounting treatment means the reported deficit and expenditure positions for the first half of 2025 understate the government’s actual financial commitments during the period. The IFS described this as a “misrepresentation” that presents a misleadingly positive fiscal picture.

The omission raises questions about the credibility of Ghana’s deficit projections and the sustainability of fiscal consolidation efforts already under strain. Ghana recently emerged from a debt crisis that required International Monetary Fund intervention and extensive debt restructuring.

For ordinary citizens, higher unreported deficits could translate into increased borrowing needs, heavier debt service costs, higher taxes, and reduced government capacity to fund infrastructure, jobs, and social programs.

The IFS expressed concern that major expenditure items being underreported undermines fiscal transparency and risks repeating the misreporting episodes that contributed to Ghana’s previous debt crisis. Such practices erode investor confidence and complicate economic management.

The think tank called on the Finance Ministry to report all NIB recapitalization expenditures in accordance with commitment-based fiscal reporting standards. Future financial sector support should likewise be fully recognized to provide complete fiscal position transparency.

The NIB bailout reflects broader challenges facing Ghana’s banking sector, which has required multiple government interventions in recent years. The bank’s struggles with capital adequacy and asset quality prompted the recapitalization package to maintain its operational viability.

Ghana’s fiscal reporting framework theoretically requires comprehensive capture of government commitments whether involving immediate cash outlays or future obligations like bond issuances. Selective application of these standards undermines budget credibility and fiscal planning.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between political pressure to present favorable fiscal metrics and technical requirements for accurate financial reporting. International partners and rating agencies closely monitor Ghana’s fiscal transparency given its recent debt difficulties.

The IFS warning comes as the Mahama administration works to restore fiscal discipline while managing competing demands for public spending across social services, infrastructure, and economic development programs.