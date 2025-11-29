Think Tank Warns Against State Acquisition of Springfield Afina

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has cautioned the Government of Ghana against proceeding with a state led acquisition of Springfield Exploration and Production’s Afina oil discovery, describing the asset as high risk and warning that any purchase could reward poor corporate governance while exposing taxpayers to speculative liabilities.

The warning comes as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its subsidiary GNPC Explorco engage in discussions with Springfield regarding a potential takeover of the company’s interest in the West Cape Three Points Block 2 (WCTP2). The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition confirmed the talks last week, stating that the government considers it urgent to advance development of the resource base as Ghana’s national crude oil production declines.

IMANI praised Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor’s February 2025 decision to withdraw the forced unitisation directive between ENI’s Sankofa field and Springfield’s Afina discovery. The original directive, first issued in April 2020, sought to compel Eni and Vitol to combine the Sankofa field, developed at a cost of almost 7 billion US dollars and already producing, with Springfield’s Afina, which did not have a confirmed commercial find, and hand over 55 percent of the merged field to Springfield.

An international arbitration tribunal ruled in July 2024 that the unitisation directive was unlawful. The tribunal found that while the concept of unitisation itself was not deemed invalid, the issuance of the directives breached the Petroleum Agreement due to specific circumstances of their implementation. Minister Jinapor announced the withdrawal on February 25, 2025, following a thorough review of the arbitral award and legal opinion from the Attorney General.

However, IMANI expressed concern that news of a potential government buyout could open doors for capitulation to lobbyists and backroom dealers. The organization characterized Afina as essentially a one well discovery with long delayed appraisal, fragmented testing history, and contested resource estimates. The absence of consistent, transparent, regulator validated data makes any attempt to fix a reliable commercial value inherently speculative and vulnerable to political influence, according to IMANI.

Ghana already owns stakes in Afina through Explorco and GNPC. IMANI suggested the government could instead lend funds to the implicit joint venture to reduce risk through additional appraisal, including drilling another well to improve commercial confidence. This loan could be structured as a convertible with Ghana owning the exclusive option to convert the loan to additional equity in the block, with step up provisions granting Ghana a controlling stake if necessary.

Springfield’s initial public claim of over one billion barrels of recoverable reserves has not been independently verified through a full appraisal program overseen by the Petroleum Commission. Contradictory interpretations from ENI, GNPC, and external analysts underscore the depth of technical ambiguity. IMANI warned bluntly that the block could be worthless.

The think tank argued that determining commercial viability cannot be limited to reviewing data collected by Springfield. Minister Jinapor’s suggestion that he could base a decision to acquire the block on such a review is untenable, IMANI stated. Determining commercial viability would likely involve significant new investment under an arrangement controlled by the government as a lender.

Springfield’s reported debt exposure and its legal dispute with Swiss trader Petraco raise serious questions about whether GNPC could inadvertently absorb legacy liabilities or financially distressed obligations through the Afina deal. The company that drilled the only well at Afina has already won arbitration proceedings against Springfield because of the latter’s refusal to pay its bills, raising questions about what actual serious investments Springfield has made in Afina.

GNPC has publicly denied endorsing a reported 700 million dollar valuation, but IMANI said denials remain insufficient if the process continues to rely on data curated or filtered by Springfield, the party with the strongest incentive to inflate asset value. Analysts have maintained that Afina’s commerciality is unproven and that prior valuation ranges derived from Springfield supplied data reflect optimism bias and weak regulatory oversight.

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has similarly questioned the government’s approach. ACEP Executive Director Ben Boakye argued that the WCTP2 block already belongs to the state and should be reclaimed, not purchased, following Springfield’s alleged failure to meet contractual obligations. He described efforts to predetermine a valuation of up to 1.1 billion dollars as unrealistic and based on discredited data.

The Ministry of Energy stated that the Petroleum Commission and GNPC have commenced procurement to hire an independent technical consultant and transactional advisor. Their mandate includes comprehensive technical evaluation of the WCTP2 block, full audit and verification of historical expenditure including appraisal costs, financial due diligence review of Springfield’s liabilities and contractual commitments, and independent valuation and pricing framework to establish a fair and transparent acquisition price.

IMANI insisted there has simply not been sufficient appraisal to collect enough serious data for any valuer to work with. Once enough robust data is available, the focus can switch to the appraisal procedure, but who selects the valuer, defines the scope, and controls data access will remain critical. IMANI demanded a full seat for civil society at that table to boost public confidence, given the murky history of the Afina block.

The think tank warned that GNPC faces a structural conflict of interest as it cannot credibly act as buyer, technical assessor, and quasi regulator simultaneously. The Petroleum Commission must reassert primacy as the technical arbiter, with full access to raw seismic and well data, and authority insulated from political or commercial pressure, IMANI stated.

Ghana’s current macroeconomic context, including debt restructuring, fiscal consolidation, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditionalities, makes any large scale upstream acquisition particularly risky and unwise. Capital allocated to an outright acquisition of Afina could crowd out more sustainable investments in proven gas infrastructure or other energy infrastructure priorities.

International best practice from Norway, the United Kingdom, and Canada shows that unitisation and asset transfers work best when governed by transparent data sharing, regulator led reservoir modeling, and strict separation between state ownership and commercial decision making. Ghana’s process so far falls short of this benchmark, IMANI argued.

Comparative experiences from Brazil and Nigeria illustrate the danger of national champion strategies that overburden state oil companies with politically motivated acquisitions, leading to inefficiency, corruption exposure, and value destruction. Afina risks becoming another such cautionary tale if discipline is not enforced, the organization warned.

IMANI stated that a state acquisition of Afina can only be justified if strictly ring fenced to the asset itself, excluding all non Afina liabilities, backed by independent double blind technical reviews, and publicly scrutinized by Parliament with civil society input prior to any commitment. However, even these safeguards are not the first step.

The first step is to design, fund, and execute a robust appraisal program to gather rigorous data, IMANI said. This first step to reduce risk would naturally involve far less money than amounts being discussed. That money should be provided as a convertible loan after the governance of Afina has been retooled to ensure that the current joint management committee has multi stakeholder state and society dominance and assumes substantive control of the appraisal.

Otherwise, the Afina acquisition would represent a classic moral hazard scenario, rewarding weak corporate governance, offsetting speculative risk at public expense, and institutionalizing a precedent where distressed private oil firms can lobby the state for financial rescue via strategic resource narratives, IMANI concluded.

The organization characterized the Afina saga as not merely about petroleum but as a powerful test of the government’s commitment to good governance and prudent use of the public purse. Crude oil production fell 25.9 percent in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), intensifying pressure on the government to reverse production declines.