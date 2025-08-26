Think Tank Warns Against Ghana’s Quick Return to Global Bonds

A leading policy research group is urging Ghana’s government to resist the temptation of international borrowing as it struggles with revenue shortfalls and financing pressures.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies fears officials might view foreign bond markets as an easy solution to plug immediate budget holes. But the organization argues this approach would repeat the same mistakes that pushed Ghana into its recent debt crisis.

“Jumping back into international borrowing isn’t going to solve our revenue problems,” the IFS stated in its latest fiscal analysis. “It’s just going to make our debt pile bigger and more expensive to service.”

Ghana recently completed a grueling debt restructuring process that forced painful losses on investors, banks, and pension funds. The country’s total debt burden had ballooned to unsustainable levels, requiring emergency intervention and an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Now, with government revenues falling short of targets and borrowing options limited domestically, pressure is building to tap international capital markets again. A successful Eurobond issue could provide quick cash to meet immediate spending needs.

The IFS warns this would be a dangerous miscalculation. Fresh foreign borrowing would add new interest obligations to a country still working through existing debt problems. Higher debt service costs would consume more government revenue, leaving less money for development projects and public services.

“We’ve seen this movie before,” the institute noted. “Easy foreign money leads to higher debt levels, which leads to higher interest payments, which leads right back to crisis.”

Instead of borrowing, the IFS recommends focusing on generating more revenue from Ghana’s natural resources. The country produces significant amounts of gold, oil, and natural gas but may not be capturing fair value from these extractive industries.

Better monitoring systems, reformed taxation policies, and improved transparency could unlock additional government income without adding debt burdens. The institute suggests these reforms could provide sustainable financing for public spending needs.

For ordinary Ghanaians, another debt crisis would likely mean more austerity measures, higher taxes, and reduced government investment in infrastructure and social programs. The recent restructuring already imposed significant economic hardship on citizens.

Political pressure to find quick fixes for budget problems often pushes governments toward short-term borrowing solutions. But the IFS argues Ghana’s leadership must prioritize long-term fiscal stability over immediate relief.

“You can’t borrow your way out of a debt problem,” the organization concluded. “The government needs to choose between what feels easy now and what actually works over time.”

The warning comes as Ghana works to rebuild creditor confidence following its debt restructuring. International investors are closely watching the government’s fiscal management as they consider future engagement with the country.