Think Tank Urges Year Round Tourism For Ghana

Investment firm C-NERGY Global Holdings has urged Ghana to build a year round tourism economy, saying sun, sea and smarter marketing could draw 10 million visitors annually by 2040.

In a recent analysis, the firm argued that Ghana’s pitch has leaned too heavily on history and seasonal festivals, leaving much of its potential untapped. While heritage draws visitors in, it said, the coast and a sharper demand strategy are what would keep them returning beyond the familiar “December in GH” rush.

C-NERGY set out six actions to turn interest into year round arrivals. Chief among them is a “winter sun” pivot, marketing Ghana to Europeans and North Americans escaping the cold while expanding direct and charter flights into Accra to rival routes to Cancún. It also called for diversifying how visitors arrive, developing cruise calls and marine leisure infrastructure so liners could dock at upgraded ports in Takoradi or Tema, since almost all tourists now enter through Kotoka International Airport.

The firm wants heritage and leisure fused rather than separated. “Integrate heritage tours with coastal resort packages,” it urged, so a traveller visiting Cape Coast Castle could move straight into a beach resort and stay longer. It further proposed spreading cultural festivals across the calendar from January to November, reviving the Travel Ghana Raffle to seed an endowment for public-private partnership (PPP) deals in beach tourism, and staging surfing, diving and sailing competitions to extend visits.

The recommendations echo the tourism ministry’s own stated drive, under Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, to push beyond seasonal peaks toward steady, year round visitor demand.

C-NERGY maintained that if executed, the agenda could lift tourism alongside gold and oil, generating up to 30 billion dollars in annual revenue.