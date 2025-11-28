Think Tank Urges Parliament to Reject Lithium Mining Agreement

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has called on Parliament to withhold ratification of a revised lithium mining lease between government and Barari DV Ghana Limited, arguing the agreement weakens fiscal protections and relies on misleading interpretations of mining law to justify concessions favoring Atlantic Lithium’s parent company.

The think tank released a public statement in November 2025 following submission of the renegotiated Ewoyaa lithium project lease to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands, Forestry and Mines. The original October 2023 agreement has remained unratified for two years amid disputes over commercial terms and falling global lithium prices.

Atlantic Lithium confirmed on November 12 that the mining lease had been referred to the Select Committee, with company executives expressing hope for swift parliamentary approval before year end. The 15 year lease grants exclusive rights to conduct mining and commercial production at Ewoyaa, located approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Accra in the Central Region.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah told Parliament that drastic falls in lithium prices required reassessment of clauses to maintain investor confidence and project feasibility. He explained the revised lease addresses three areas: royalty rate adjustment, value added tax deferral on capital inputs, and feasibility of a Saltpond transshipment facility.

IMANI’s analysis disputes government claims that Ghana cannot legally charge more than 5 percent royalty under the Minerals and Mining regime. The organization argues that the Minerals and Mining Amendment Act 2015 restored power to set royalty rates by regulation, contradicting assertions that a 10 percent lithium royalty would be illegal or discriminatory.

The think tank emphasized that Article 268 of the 1992 Constitution grants Parliament ratification power allowing each mineral agreement to function as a special legal mechanism. This constitutional authority permits exemptions to general statutes when necessary to uphold natural resource sovereignty principles.

IMANI referenced historical precedent under the Minerals Royalties Regulations 1987, which established variable price linked royalties with effective rates exceeding 10 percent and reaching 12 percent during windfall conditions. Researchers argue this directly contradicts government assertions about legal constraints on royalty levels.

IMANI Vice President Bright Simons presented calculations suggesting the Ewoyaa mine would generate substantial returns despite lithium price declines cited by officials. His analysis calculated Atlantic Lithium’s all in cost of producing spodumene concentrate at approximately 610 US dollars per tonne.

With current market prices around 990 dollars per tonne, Simons determined the company would earn roughly 30 percent gross profit on each tonne sold. The Natural Resource Governance Institute independently remodeled project economics and found Ewoyaa could yield approximately 28 percent project return at current prices, well above typical mining hurdle rates.

Minister Buah told legislators lithium prices had dropped from 3,000 dollars per tonne to 630 dollars, making original fiscal terms unsustainable. However, IMANI disputed this pricing comparison, noting that when the original agreement was signed in October 2023, benchmark prices stood just above 2,000 dollars, not 3,000 dollars.

The Atlantic Lithium Definitive Feasibility Study released in June 2023 utilized a conservative long term price assumption of 1,587 dollars per tonne for spodumene concentrate. Current spot prices as of November 2025 track between 1,000 and 1,195 dollars per tonne, significantly higher than the 630 dollar figure cited to justify royalty reductions.

IMANI warned that Ghana risks socializing downside risks while surrendering upside gains by locking in a flat 5 percent royalty during a period of price recovery. The organization calculated that reducing royalty from 10 percent to 5 percent at current production volumes would transfer approximately 17.5 million dollars annually from state coffers to company shareholders.

The think tank’s textual comparison of the 2023 and 2025 lease versions reveals systematic dilution of state benefits. The original Clause 20a specified that the company shall pay government a royalty of 10 percent of total revenue earned from mineral sales. The revised clause removes explicit percentage figures, stating only that royalty shall be paid as prescribed by law or as may be agreed.

IMANI identified five critical weaknesses potentially undermining Ghana’s economic interests: volatile pricing threatening national revenue, aspirational rather than concrete local refining commitments, Atlantic Lithium’s limited financial capacity, inadequate protection for Minerals Income Investment Fund equity stakes, and inflexible contracts unable to adapt to evolving battery technology.

Government promoted the project as a pathway to local processing that would transform raw lithium into battery grade material within Ghana. However, IMANI’s review found Atlantic’s feasibility study indicates a refinery would only prove viable if at least three mines of similar size were developed or if government provided substantial financial incentives.

The revised lease introduces a completely new obligation requiring Atlantic to conduct a feasibility study within six months for construction of a jetty, barge or mini port system at Saltpond or nearby location. IMANI characterized this infrastructure proposal as a red herring designed to garner political support from Mfantseman constituency and local chiefs through promises of major development.

The organization noted that Saltpond lacks natural harbor protection and that constructing bulk loading facilities capable of handling mineral exports would require massive breakwater systems to shelter vessels from Gulf of Guinea swells. Capital expenditure for such infrastructure would likely exceed operational savings from avoiding the 110 kilometer truck route to existing deep water Port of Takoradi.

Piedmont Lithium committed 70 million US dollars toward the project and holds an offtake agreement for 50 percent of Ewoyaa production. IMANI warned that Atlantic has already pre sold large volumes of output to external refiners, effectively surrendering control over midstream value capture.

Government secured a 19 percent equity stake comprising 13 percent free carried interest plus 6 percent through the Minerals Income Investment Fund. IMANI cautioned that minority equity does not guarantee cashflow since dividends arise only after costs, debt servicing and transfer pricing effects have been accounted for.

The think tank documented that the Minerals Income Investment Fund’s equity purchases were based on optimistic share price claims contradicted by actual trading history. Ghana has lost millions of dollars in market corrections since the fund’s investment, undermining government assertions that equity compensates for reduced royalty revenue.

Former Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor raised objections about revised terms he claims are less favorable than the agreement his administration negotiated. The dispute highlights political tensions over how Ghana balances fiscal revenue needs against concerns about deterring investment in the emerging critical minerals sector.

Paramount Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area Okogyeman Okese Essando IX described the project as hope for people in Mfantseman and Nkusukum, warning prolonged delays worsen hardship and frustration among affected communities including Ewoyaa, Amanse, Nankesedo, Anokye, Abonko and Twafo. Residents remain unable to farm or build on lands taken for the project while awaiting final decisions.

Atlantic Lithium has invested approximately 70 million dollars since 2016 into development of what would become Ghana’s first lithium mine. The project holds estimated resources of 36.8 million tonnes at 1.24 percent lithium oxide with plans to produce 350,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually over 12 year mine life.

Atlantic Lithium Chief Executive Officer Keith Muller expressed optimism about swift ratification serving as key catalyst for project financing and development. The company trades on Alternative Investment Market in London, Australian Securities Exchange and Ghana Stock Exchange.

IMANI urged Parliament to restore higher law consistent royalty and windfall capture frameworks, correct gaps in treatment of offtake contracts and transfer pricing, embed binding time bound value addition obligations, and underpin agreements with transparent independently verifiable fiscal modeling. The organization recommended quarterly rather than fixed royalty reporting to reduce administrative pressure while maintaining oversight.

The think tank called for establishing joint monitoring bodies comprising Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Standards Authority, manufacturers, developers and civil society to review cost indices and trigger transparent adjustments. Such participatory formats would dispel impressions of unilateral state dictates according to the analysis.

IMANI proposed mandating clear integration pathways for pre existing retailers, requiring publication of all major offtake agreements in open data formats, and strengthening local content commitments through quantified targets verifiable annually with penalties for non compliance. The organization emphasized need for independent technical audits determining whether Saltpond jetty represents genuine infrastructure or political accommodation.

International comparisons show Chile uses specific lithium contracts with royalty components ranging from 6.8 to 40 percent on sliding scales based on lithium carbonate equivalent prices. Zimbabwe implemented sliding scale royalties plus export taxes while banning raw ore exports to force refining investment domestically.

Ghana’s proposed fixed 5 percent rate leaves all super profits on the table during price recoveries according to IMANI analysis. Western Australia maintains 5 percent headline royalty but benefits from mature mining ecosystem, high corporate tax compliance and significant infrastructure user fees that capture value beyond basic royalty instruments.

IMANI warned that decisions taken today will echo through Ghana’s fiscal space, industrial structure and intergenerational equity for decades. The organization emphasized that lithium represents a strategic mineral of the energy transition era requiring approaches distinct from traditional gold, manganese or bauxite frameworks.

Parliamentary deliberations will shape how Ghana approaches future agreements for lithium, cobalt and other battery metals as global demand for electric vehicle components grows. The outcome represents a test of whether resource rich nations can negotiate fair terms balancing investor returns with national development priorities.