Think Tank Urges Major Shift in Ghana’s Mining and Oil Revenue Strategy

A leading economic policy institute is pushing for a fundamental overhaul of how Ghana manages income from its natural resources.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies argues that the country’s continued reliance on concession-based models in mining and oil has limited national revenue and weakened economic stability.

Senior Research Fellow Leslie Dwight Mensah says switching to production sharing agreements or increasing direct state participation would significantly boost fiscal returns. According to IFS analysis, these models have proven more effective globally at capturing sustainable value from extractive projects than the current system.

Ghana’s persistent revenue shortfalls have repeatedly constrained social and infrastructure programs. The think tank believes that bold structural changes in the extractive sector are essential to break this cycle. Greater state ownership in oil, gold, and other minerals would not only increase revenue but also strengthen the cedi by boosting foreign exchange inflows.

The institute was particularly critical of the government’s Gold Board initiative, describing it as a superficial solution that fails to address underlying ownership issues. Rather than merely trading already-produced gold, the state should secure majority stakes in production assets themselves, they argue.

This call for reform comes as Ghana continues to navigate limited fiscal space and high debt burdens. Without such changes, the country risks remaining dependent on external borrowing while missing the full potential of its natural resource wealth.