Think Tank Urges Bank of Ghana to Reform Exploitative ATM Fees

Policy group CUTS International Accra has called for immediate regulatory action to address unfair ATM charges that penalize Ghanaian bank customers for system failures.

The organization’s 2025 State of the Ghanaian Consumer Report reveals 71% of surveyed customers encountered non-functional ATMs in recent months, with 44% forced to use third-party machines and 68% unaware of extra fees until after transactions.

“Consumers shouldn’t bear costs for banking service failures,” said Appiah Kusi Adomako, CUTS West Africa Director, noting most developed markets mandate upfront fee disclosures. The report highlights how banks profit from ATM cost savings while imposing maintenance fees and surprise cross-bank charges.

CUTS proposes four key reforms: free alternative ATM access during outages, elimination of monthly card fees, mandatory pre-transaction cost disclosures, and financial penalties for banks with excessive downtime. The advocacy comes as digital banking adoption grows but public trust erodes due to hidden charges and unreliable service.