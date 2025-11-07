Think tank report highlights China’s economic, social development blueprint for 15th Five-Year Plan period

A think tank report, which elaborates on China’s economic and social development blueprint for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), was released Friday at a seminar on understanding the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee in Beijing.

Titled “The Critical Stage toward Basically Realizing Chinese Modernization — Strategic Blueprint for China’s Economic and Social Development in the 15th Five-Year Plan Period,” the report was jointly released by the national high-level think tanks of the Central Institute of Party History and Literature and the Xinhua News Agency.

The report summarizes the major achievements in economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and outlines the strategic plans for economic and social development for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the fundamental principles guiding China’s economic and social development, including upholding the Party’s overall leadership, putting the people first, pursuing high-quality development, comprehensively deepening reform, promoting both an efficient market and a well-functioning government, and ensuring both development and security.

According to the report, China, with its unique, systematic five-year plans, will contribute more of its strengths to addressing global challenges in a manner that aligns with both its domestic needs and the world’s aspirations.

In a world full of changes and uncertainties, the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan will enable China to maintain its role as the major engine and anchor of world peace and development, presenting a vision of unwavering and enduring certainty to the global community, the report said. ■