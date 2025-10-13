Think Tank Presents Study on Ghana’s Rice Dilemma

The Institute for Fiscal Studies will convene rice sector stakeholders in Accra on Wednesday to present findings from a comprehensive study examining why Ghana’s rice imports continue rising despite years of government intervention. The research, titled “Increasing Importation of Rice in Ghana: Can the Country Transform Its Fortunes in the Rice Sector?” seeks to unravel the persistent gap between domestic production and consumption that has made rice one of Ghana’s most significant import bills.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. Ghana’s appetite for rice has exploded over the past four decades, creating a consumption pattern that domestic farmers simply can’t match. Ministry of Food and Agriculture data reveal a striking trajectory: per capita consumption stood at just 12.4 kilograms in 1980, rising modestly to 14.5 kilograms by 2000. But something changed in the 2000s. Consumption began accelerating sharply, reaching 32 kilograms per person by 2010 and soaring to 61.05 kilograms by the end of 2022.

That’s nearly a fivefold increase in per capita consumption over four decades, representing one of the most dramatic dietary shifts in Ghana’s modern history. Rice has transformed from an occasional meal to a staple grain competing with traditional foods like fufu, banku, and kenkey for space on Ghanaian plates. This transformation reflects broader changes in urbanization, lifestyle, and food preferences that show no signs of reversing.

Yet domestic production hasn’t kept pace with this appetite. The gap between what Ghanaians want to eat and what local farmers can supply has widened into a chasm, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports. In 2022, Ghana spent over GH¢6.8 billion importing 800,000 metric tonnes of rice, accounting for more than half of total consumption. More recent projections suggest imports could reach 950,000 tonnes in the 2024/25 marketing year, representing a 20 percent increase.

These aren’t just big numbers on paper. They represent real pressure on Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves, contribute to trade deficits, and make the economy vulnerable to global price fluctuations and supply disruptions. When international rice prices spike or the cedi weakens, Ghanaian consumers feel it immediately at market stalls and grocery stores.

Successive governments have recognized this problem and tried various strategies to boost domestic production and reduce import dependence. There have been subsidies for inputs like fertilizer and seeds, efforts to rehabilitate irrigation infrastructure, programs to support mechanization, and initiatives to improve access to credit for rice farmers. Some programs targeted specific growing areas, while others aimed to modernize milling and processing capacity to make locally produced rice more competitive with imported varieties.

Yet despite these interventions, the import trend keeps climbing. That’s the puzzle the Institute for Fiscal Studies has tried to solve. What’s going wrong? Why haven’t the strategies worked? Are there fundamental constraints that haven’t been addressed, or have the approaches themselves been flawed?

The study examines these questions systematically, looking at what specific strategies have been pursued, how rice imports have responded to those strategies, and what underlying factors continue driving import growth despite policy efforts. It’s an attempt to move beyond the usual recycled solutions and understand why Ghana keeps losing ground in its own rice sector.

The answers matter for more than just rice. Agriculture employs a significant portion of Ghana’s workforce, and the rice value chain alone supports over 500,000 people, from input dealers and smallholder farmers to processors and distributors. If Ghana can’t figure out how to compete in rice, a crop that grows well in many parts of the country, it raises broader questions about agricultural transformation and food security.

Wednesday’s stakeholder engagement will bring together government officials, rice sector players, research bodies, and agricultural associations to discuss the study’s findings. The Institute for Fiscal Studies, established in 2013 as a politically independent think tank, has built a reputation for rigorous economic analysis and practical policy recommendations. Its previous work on budget analysis and fiscal policy has influenced government decision making, giving its rice sector study added credibility.

The engagement aims to reinvigorate efforts to transform not just the rice sector but the broader agricultural economy. That’s an ambitious goal, but one that reflects the urgency of the situation. Ghana’s rice import bill keeps growing, foreign exchange keeps flowing out, and opportunities for local farmers and processors keep being missed.

Some experts point to quality issues, noting that many consumers prefer imported varieties for their consistency and cooking characteristics. Others highlight infrastructure gaps, particularly inadequate irrigation that limits farmers to single rainy season crops while competitors in Asia can harvest multiple times annually. Processing capacity and post-harvest losses also feature prominently in discussions about why local rice struggles to compete.

There’s also the matter of scale. Ghana’s rice farmers are predominantly smallholders working fragmented plots with limited access to modern inputs and technology. Compare that to the mechanized, large-scale operations in countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and India that supply Ghana’s imports. The productivity gap isn’t surprising, but closing it requires more than good intentions and scattered interventions.

The Institute’s study apparently takes a comprehensive view of these interconnected challenges rather than focusing narrowly on production volumes or import statistics. That holistic approach could be valuable if it leads to recommendations that address root causes rather than symptoms.

Whether Wednesday’s engagement produces actionable solutions remains to be seen. Ghana has held many such stakeholder meetings over the years, often generating excitement and ambitious plans that fade when implementation begins. But with rice imports reaching what some call “alarming proportions” and the drain on foreign reserves becoming harder to justify, there’s genuine pressure to find answers that work.

For Ghana’s rice farmers, processors, and consumers, the stakes are clear. Can the country finally crack the code on domestic rice production, or will imports continue their upward march? The Institute for Fiscal Studies believes transformation is possible if the right factors are addressed. Wednesday’s presentation will reveal whether their analysis offers the breakthrough insights Ghana has been searching for.