Think Tank Leader: Map Distortions Mask Africa’s Policy Gaps

Flawed global maps shrinking Africa’s true scale mirror deeper governance challenges facing the continent, argues Bright Simons of Accra-based IMANI Africa.

His analysis connects cartographic distortions with systemic policy weaknesses he terms “Katanomics,” where political symbolism routinely overshadows tangible progress.

Popular projections like Mercator visually diminish Africa, making it appear comparable to Greenland despite being 14 times larger. While the African Union promotes the fairer Equal Earth projection, Simons notes no map perfectly balances size, shape, and utility. This imperfection persists partly because navigation systems and digital platforms rely on Western-controlled standards like the U.S.-dominated World Geodetic System.

More critically, Simons contends Africa’s policy frameworks suffer from a lack of accountability. “Geo-politics trumps geo-policy,” he observes, explaining that continental summits prioritize diplomatic positioning over practical solutions. Few organized constituencies exist to demand implementation of agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The result? African elites champion symbolic victories—such as adopting new map projections—while everyday citizens see little change. “Efforts become motion without movement,” Simons warns. He urges tapping into the African diaspora’s technical expertise to develop homegrown solutions. But real transformation, he stresses, requires connecting political ambition with actionable policy networks capable of cross-border coordination.

Until then, Simons argues, both maps and continental strategies will keep failing ordinary Africans.