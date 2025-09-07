Think Tank Leader Calls for Investigation Into Political Asylum Claims

Policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has urged Ghana’s Inspector General of Police to investigate claims by NPP regional chairman Kwame Baffoe that his life faces imminent danger from government persecution.

Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC and serving as the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, has applied for political asylum at multiple foreign embassies, citing “consistent, escalating political persecution” under the current National Democratic Congress administration.

The controversial politician detailed his allegations in formal asylum applications submitted to embassies of Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Côte d’Ivoire, Spain, France, and Italy. He also notified United Nations agencies including UNHCR Ghana and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office.

In his asylum petition, Abronye claimed he became “the first opposition politician to be invited, arrested and detained by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB)” following criticism of government policies. Recent reports confirm the NIB has summoned him multiple times over allegations against President John Mahama.

“During my detention, I was threatened, intimidated and sternly warned that unless I ceased criticising the government, I would face more severe reprisals,” Abronye wrote in his asylum application.

The NPP chairman described receiving menacing phone calls from someone identifying himself as “Mr Seth,” allegedly claiming to act on police instructions. According to Abronye’s account, the caller warned that failure to comply with summons would result in his being “dealt with mercilessly” and that he “wouldn’t come back to life.”

When his legal representatives contacted the Criminal Investigation Department to verify the supposed summons, they were reportedly informed that no formal complaint or investigation had been initiated against him.

Abronye grounded his asylum request in international law, referencing the 1951 Refugee Convention, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other treaties protecting individuals facing political persecution.

However, the timing of his asylum claims coincides with mounting legal and political pressures from multiple sources. The NPP has referred Abronye to its disciplinary committee over “unguarded public comments” that allegedly breach party directives, while COCOBOD’s acting CEO Randy Abbey has filed a GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit against him.

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa policy think tank, responded to the asylum claims through social media, emphasizing the seriousness of death threat allegations regardless of their source.

“I humbly call on the IGP to ensure that Abronye’s claims of threat on his life are investigated thoroughly and promptly,” Cudjoe posted, reflecting growing concern among civil society about political intimidation claims.

The case highlights broader tensions surrounding political discourse in Ghana’s post-election environment. Since the NDC’s victory in December 2024, several opposition figures have reported harassment, though government officials maintain that law enforcement actions target criminal conduct rather than political activities.

Abronye’s situation is complicated by his history of controversial statements that have repeatedly drawn legal challenges and party sanctions. His asylum claims come as he faces multiple investigations while also expressing intentions to contest the NPP’s 2028 presidential nomination.

The Inspector General of Police has not yet publicly responded to Cudjoe’s call for investigation. Constitutional experts note that credible death threat allegations require thorough investigation regardless of the complainant’s political standing or past conduct.

International law requires Ghana to ensure individuals facing genuine persecution threats receive protection while preventing abuse of asylum processes. The government’s handling of Abronye’s claims will be closely monitored by diplomatic missions and human rights organizations.

The case underscores ongoing challenges in balancing free speech protections with accountability for potentially harmful political rhetoric in Ghana’s democratic system. Resolution of the investigation could influence how similar cases are handled in the future.