Think Tank Leader Backs Bawumia for NPP’s 2028 Presidential Bid

A prominent policy analyst has thrown his support behind former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s quest to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2028 presidential election.

Kofi Bentil, vice president of IMANI Africa think tank, argued that Bawumia remains the opposition party’s strongest potential candidate despite losing the 2024 presidential race to John Mahama.

Writing on social media, Bentil pointed to Bawumia’s performance in last year’s election as evidence of his electoral viability. The former vice president secured 41 percent of votes even amid widespread dissatisfaction with the then-ruling NPP government.

“Despite the deep anger and disaffection from all sides, including NPP members not voting, DMB got 41%,” Bentil wrote on Facebook, using Bawumia’s initials. He expressed confidence that the former economist would be even stronger in the next election cycle.

Bawumia has already filed nomination papers to contest the NPP’s flagbearer position for 2028. The party will need to select a new presidential candidate since former President Nana Akufo-Addo has served his constitutional limit of two terms.

The former vice president believes he represents the best option to lead the NPP back to power after their 2024 defeat. His supporters argue that his economic background and policy experience make him well-positioned to challenge the NDC in four years.

However, Bawumia’s candidacy also faces potential challenges within the NPP. Some party members blame the 2024 loss partly on economic difficulties that occurred during his tenure as vice president responsible for economic management.

The 2024 election saw the NPP lose power amid concerns about inflation, currency depreciation, and overall economic hardship. Voters ultimately chose to return the NDC to office under Mahama’s leadership.

Bentil’s endorsement carries weight given IMANI Africa’s reputation as an influential policy research organization. The think tank regularly analyzes Ghanaian politics and economic policy, making its leaders’ views closely watched by political observers.

For the NPP, selecting their 2028 candidate represents a crucial decision about the party’s future direction. They must choose between continuity with figures like Bawumia or potentially fresh faces who weren’t associated with the previous administration’s challenges.

The party’s choice will likely influence their messaging strategy and policy platform as they seek to regain voter confidence after losing power. Economic management is expected to remain a central campaign issue given Ghana’s ongoing fiscal challenges.

Other potential NPP candidates have not yet clearly emerged, though party insiders expect several figures to contest the flagbearer position as the 2028 election approaches.

President Mahama will be constitutionally barred from seeking re-election in 2028, meaning the NDC will also need to select a new candidate. This could create opportunities for both major parties to present fresh leadership to voters.