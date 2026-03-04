Think Tank Flags Energy, Cocoa and SME Gaps in Mahama’s SONA

Policy research organisation the Centre for Economic Research and Policy Analysis (CERPA) has raised substantive concerns about President John Dramani Mahama’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), identifying what it describes as significant policy gaps in the areas of energy sector reform, cocoa production, small business financing, and poverty reduction.

In a post-SONA assessment, CERPA acknowledged that Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators have improved markedly, but argued that several structural and livelihood-critical issues were either underemphasised or left without clear policy direction, leaving important questions unanswered for investors, businesses, and ordinary citizens.

On the energy sector, CERPA described the limited attention to the subject as a notable policy gap given that the President himself acknowledged GHC80 billion in legacy sector debts. The think tank argued the address did not sufficiently confront the persistent financial imbalances in the sector, including quasi-fiscal losses that some analysts project will escalate further in 2026. It noted that energy sector reforms form part of Ghana’s structural benchmarks under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, making the treatment of the issue in the address inadequate relative to its urgency. CERPA warned that unresolved energy sector inefficiencies risk translating into higher consumer tariffs, increased government bailouts, and renewed pressure on the public debt trajectory, even as it acknowledged some reform commitments made in the speech, including the operationalisation of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Single Holding Account and the renegotiation of power purchase agreements with nine independent power producers (IPPs).

On the cocoa sector, CERPA flagged the absence of discussion on the structural production challenges threatening the industry’s long-term viability. Concerns over ageing cocoa farms, limited participation by young farmers, and insufficient modernisation did not feature in the President’s address beyond the price cut justification, the think tank said. Without targeted reforms addressing those structural weaknesses, CERPA warned, Ghana risks undermining one of its most critical foreign exchange earners and the rural livelihoods of approximately 800,000 smallholder farming households that depend on the sector.

CERPA also expressed concern that macroeconomic improvements are not yet filtering down to businesses and households at the ground level. While the President cited a significant decline in lending rates from above 30 percent to around 18 percent, the think tank argued that many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to face prohibitively high borrowing costs and constrained access to credit in practice. The policy paper called on government to be more intentional about translating headline macro gains into concrete improvements in business conditions, job creation, and household purchasing power.

On poverty and inequality, CERPA noted that the address gave limited attention to income distribution and employment quality. It acknowledged the President’s claim that approximately 950,000 people exited multidimensional poverty in 2025 and that around one million Ghanaians found employment, while noting that those figures have attracted independent scrutiny. The think tank stressed that sustainable recovery must ultimately be measured by improvements in living standards and labour market quality rather than aggregate output growth alone, and called for clear policy direction on ensuring that economic expansion translates into inclusive gains.

CERPA framed its overall assessment as a call for more comprehensive policy articulation rather than a rejection of the progress cited in the SONA. For Ghana’s recovery to be durable, it argued, policymakers must confront energy sector fiscal risks, revitalise cocoa production at the farm level, ease financing conditions for businesses, and demonstrate that economic growth is reducing poverty and generating quality employment.