Think Tank Disputes Ghana’s Mid-Year Budget Claims

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has questioned the Mahama administration’s portrayal of Ghana’s improved fiscal performance, arguing the government cannot take credit for reduced expenditure and deficit figures in the 2025 mid-year review.

The Accra-based policy research organization contends that what officials describe as prudent financial management actually stems from economic constraints rather than deliberate policy choices. According to the institute’s analysis, harsh fiscal realities left the government with limited options rather than demonstrating careful budget discipline.

Ghana’s revenue collection fell significantly below projections during the first six months of 2025. Domestic revenue missed targets by GH₵2.9 billion, representing a 2.9% shortfall, while foreign grants underperformed by GH₵338.7 million. The combined revenue and grants gap reached GH₵3.24 billion for the period.

The financing challenges proved even more pronounced. Government plans to raise GH₵32.96 billion in net budget financing materialized into just GH₵15.12 billion, achieving only 45.9% of the programmed amount. Foreign borrowing components particularly struggled, falling short by 63.8% as actual receipts of GH₵6.93 billion came nowhere near the budgeted GH₵19.13 billion.

Domestic financing also disappointed, missing targets by GH₵5.79 billion despite the government withdrawing GH₵4.58 billion from Bank of Ghana balances. This drawdown occurred against original plans to avoid such withdrawals entirely.

The institute’s assessment challenges Finance Ministry statements that praised the government’s fiscal management during the mid-year budget presentation. Officials had highlighted the reduced deficit as evidence of responsible spending policies under the current administration.

These financing difficulties effectively forced spending reductions rather than allowing for strategic budget cuts. The constrained borrowing environment, both domestically and internationally, left little room for the expansive fiscal policies originally envisioned in the 2025 budget.

Ghana’s economic challenges reflect broader difficulties facing many African economies as global financial conditions remain tight. Rising interest rates and cautious investor sentiment have made external financing increasingly expensive and difficult to secure.

The debate over fiscal performance comes as Ghana continues implementing reforms agreed with international creditors. The country’s debt restructuring process has limited access to traditional financing sources while requiring demonstrated fiscal discipline.

For the Institute for Fiscal Studies, these circumstances paint a picture of necessity rather than choice driving Ghana’s fiscal outcomes. The organization suggests that genuine fiscal discipline would involve meeting revenue targets while making strategic spending decisions within available resources.