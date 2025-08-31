Think Tank Demands Ghana Fiscal Overhaul Before 2026 Budget

Ghana must fundamentally restructure its fiscal approach to restore credibility with investors and development partners, according to a new policy proposal from a leading research organization.

IMANI-Africa has submitted detailed recommendations calling for sweeping changes to revenue collection and government spending ahead of the 2026 budget cycle. The think tank argues that current fiscal consolidation efforts lack the structural reforms needed for long-term sustainability.

The organization’s analysis focuses heavily on expanding the tax base while improving collection efficiency. Their proposal emphasizes bringing informal sector operators into the formal tax system through gradual integration rather than aggressive enforcement.

Property taxation emerges as a particular area of concern. IMANI notes that digitization and revaluation of property rates remain incomplete, limiting revenue potential for both central government and local assemblies. The current system fails to capture the true value of urban real estate, leaving significant resources untapped.

Environmental taxation represents another untapped revenue stream, according to the submission. The think tank advocates for expanded levies on plastic products and sugary beverages, following international trends toward consumption taxes that address both revenue needs and public health concerns.

State-owned enterprises continue draining public resources despite repeated reform promises. IMANI cites the 2022 State Ownership Report, which revealed that nearly two-thirds of commercial state companies operated at a loss, with combined deficits exceeding five billion cedis.

The research group proposes mandatory performance contracts for state enterprises, with measurable fiscal targets and parliamentary oversight. New government guarantees to failing companies would require legislative approval as part of formal restructuring plans.

Perhaps most significantly, IMANI calls for ending what it terms “quasi-fiscal expenditures” that hide the true cost of government operations. Petroleum price smoothing and below-market electricity tariffs represent hidden subsidies that distort fiscal accounting.

The think tank wants these activities brought into the formal budget process, where their costs become visible to parliament and the public. This transparency would align with International Monetary Fund program requirements while providing clearer pictures of government priorities.

Renewable energy policy also features in the recommendations. While solar panels enjoy tax exemptions, related equipment like batteries and inverters face full statutory levies. IMANI argues this inconsistency undermines the government’s clean energy ambitions.

The organization proposes extending exemptions to all renewable energy components while introducing net metering systems that would allow households and businesses to sell excess power back to the grid. Such changes could accelerate private investment in distributed generation.

Technology-driven compliance represents another reform pillar. IMANI advocates for risk-based auditing systems and digital monitoring tools that could improve collection rates without expanding bureaucracy.

The recommendations arrive as Ghana works to restore macroeconomic stability following its debt restructuring program. Government revenues remain under pressure while development spending needs continue growing.

Whether the administration will embrace such comprehensive reforms remains unclear. Previous governments have announced similar initiatives but struggled with implementation, particularly when reforms threaten established business practices or political relationships.

IMANI’s submission suggests that piecemeal adjustments will prove insufficient for the challenges ahead. The think tank argues that only systematic restructuring can position Ghana’s fiscal framework for the demands of the next decade.