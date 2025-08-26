Think Tank Demands Action Over Traditional Leaders’ Six-Year Feud

A policy research institute is pressing Ghana’s traditional and religious leaders to intervene in escalating tensions between two of the country’s most powerful traditional rulers.

The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy says ongoing disputes between the Asantehene and Dormaahene have been allowed to fester for nearly six years without meaningful intervention from institutions responsible for maintaining peace.

Prof. Isaac Boadi, who heads the think tank, expressed frustration over what he called the “loud silence” from bodies mandated to resolve such conflicts. The dispute involves Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paramount chief of the Ashanti Kingdom, and Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, who leads the Dormaa Traditional Area.

“These attacks have been going on for five or six years now, and nobody seems willing to step in,” Boadi stated. His organization warns that continued inaction could spark broader conflict between supporters of both traditional leaders.

The National House of Chiefs, which serves as Ghana’s highest traditional authority and appellate body for chieftaincy disputes, has remained notably absent from mediation efforts. The institute argues this silence contradicts the House’s core mission of fostering unity and resolving traditional conflicts.

“The House of Chiefs is supposed to settle these kinds of disputes to bring peace and development,” the IERPP noted. “They need to act swiftly to restore harmony between these two leaders.”

The organization also criticized the National Peace Council for failing to deploy its conflict prevention mechanisms. The council maintains early warning systems designed to detect and address tensions before they escalate into violence.

“The Peace Council has tools for negotiation, mediation and reconciliation,” Boadi explained. “These systems should have been activated long ago to resolve this matter.”

Religious institutions haven’t escaped criticism either. The IERPP called on the Christian Council, Catholic Bishops’ Conference, and National Muslim Conference to abandon their neutral stance and actively promote dialogue between the feuding chiefs.

Traditional authority remains deeply influential in Ghanaian society, particularly in rural areas where chiefs wield significant political and social power. Conflicts between major traditional leaders can create divisions that extend far beyond palace walls into communities and ethnic groups.

The Ashanti Kingdom, centered in Kumasi, represents one of Ghana’s largest and most historically significant traditional states. The Dormaa Traditional Area, while smaller, commands considerable respect in the Brong-Ahafo region.

Both chiefs have substantial followings who could potentially be drawn into any escalation of their disagreement. This concern has prompted the IERPP to warn about the risks of allowing personal disputes between traditional leaders to develop into broader social tensions.

The institute suggested government facilitation could help restart dialogue between the two sides. Such intervention would require careful handling given the sensitive nature of traditional authority and the independence chiefs maintain from political structures.

Ghana has generally avoided the kind of chieftaincy conflicts that have caused instability in other West African countries. However, unresolved disputes between powerful traditional leaders pose ongoing risks to this stability.

Read the IERPP’s full statement below

The National House of Chiefs, others, must Intervene in the Attacks on the Asantehene – IERPP

The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy, IERPP, has observed with grave concern the barrage of attacks heaped on the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II by the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II.

These unprovoked attacks have been continuing over the past 5 or 6 years. IERPP has noted with disquiet the loud silence that has greeted these deliberate attacks on the Asantehene by the Dormaahene and the inaction of those charged with the responsibilities to ensure peaceful co-existence by Ghanaians irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

A Call on the National House of Chiefs to act

The National House of Chiefs as an appellate body for chieftaincy disputes has remained quiet while these worrying attacks have been going on. A key vision of the House of Chiefs is to foster a stronger role for the chieftaincy institution in ensuring peace and unity among the people of Ghana. The House contributes to settling chieftaincy disputes, which is seen as vital for bringing peace and socio-economic development to the country.

As a body that plays this crucial role in preserving and promoting the customary practices of the chieftaincy institution, ensuring peace and unity, and contributing to the stability of the nation, the National House of Chiefs must swiftly intervene in the matter to bring lasting peace between the Asantehene and Dormaahene.

Peace Council should not be seen sitting on the Fence

The Peace Council as we have come to learn, develops and facilitates mechanisms for dealing with conflicts before they escalate, during their development, and after their occurrence. The Council must deploy its negotiation, mediation and reconciliation strategies to help bring peace between Otumfuor Osei TutuII and Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II.

The Peace Council has established systems to monitor conflicts, detect early warning signals, and maintain a database of conflict information to inform timely prevention efforts. These systems must be activated with immediate effect to resolve this worrying matter once and for all.

Christian Council, et al, should not remain silent

The Christian Council, Catholic Bishops Conference and the National Muslim Conference must not also sit on the fence whilst the seeming conflict between the Dormaahene and Asantehene rages on. A stitch in time, is is said, saves nine.

The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy is, therefore, calling on the above-mentioned institutions to, as a matter of urgency, tackle this matter as it has the potential to ignite a full-brown conflict between the two traditional rulers and their subjects. The government can facilitate this peace-building initiative to bring a finality to this worrying issue.

Prof. Isaac Boadi, Executive Director, IERPP.