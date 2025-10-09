Think Tank Calls for Public Sector Service Overhaul

CUTS International Accra has called on Ghana’s government to extend its reform agenda to public sector customer service, citing a recent survey showing government agencies lag significantly behind private companies in service delivery quality.

The consumer advocacy organization released a statement during Customer Service Week urging ministries, departments, and agencies to treat citizens and businesses as customers deserving efficiency and respect rather than as supplicants seeking favors. The call comes amid broader government efforts to modernize public institutions and digitize service delivery.

Appiah Kusi Adomako, West Africa Director of CUTS International Accra, characterized customer service as fundamentally about responsiveness, efficiency, and accountability rather than superficial pleasantries. He argued that every citizen engaging a government agency deserves service quality comparable to private sector standards.

A survey conducted by CUTS on customer service delivery found public sector institutions performing substantially worse than private counterparts across multiple metrics. While private companies have integrated client satisfaction into their business models, public agencies continue struggling with long response times, inadequate feedback mechanisms, and bureaucratic complexity.

The research identified specific pain points that citizens and businesses encounter regularly. Delayed permit processing, unanswered communications, and poor responsiveness translate directly into lost business opportunities, stalled projects, and widespread frustration when dealing with government offices. These inefficiencies carry real economic costs beyond mere inconvenience.

Ghana has invested significantly in digital transformation initiatives, including online portals for licenses, tax filing, and business registrations. However, CUTS argues that technology alone cannot address underlying service quality problems if staff attitudes remain unchanged. The organization emphasizes that human interactions still matter significantly, particularly when digital systems fail or citizens need personalized assistance.

Public officials who view citizens as nuisances rather than customers undermine digital reforms’ potential impact, according to the think tank. Even well-designed online systems deliver disappointing results when backed by unresponsive staff or when citizens must still visit physical offices for essential services.

CUTS is advocating for a fundamental cultural shift in public service delivery where customer satisfaction becomes a measurable performance indicator rather than an afterthought. The organization recommends regular customer service training for government employees, transparent feedback systems allowing citizens to report problems, and strict accountability mechanisms for poor service.

The think tank positions improved public sector service delivery as critical to governance quality and national competitiveness, not merely convenience. Efficient public institutions attract investment, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen public trust in government, while dysfunctional agencies discourage economic activity and erode civic confidence.

Whether government will prioritize customer service improvements amid competing demands remains uncertain. Public sector reform requires sustained political commitment, adequate training resources, and willingness to hold employees accountable for service quality. Past reform initiatives have sometimes faltered when enthusiasm waned or implementation proved more difficult than expected.

The timing of CUTS’ call coincides with Customer Service Week, when many private companies showcase their service excellence through special activities and customer appreciation events. The contrast between private sector enthusiasm for customer service and public sector indifference highlights the gap that reformers hope to close.

Some government agencies have made genuine efforts to improve service delivery. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Registrar General’s Department have implemented reforms that reduced processing times and improved accessibility. However, these improvements remain inconsistent across the public sector, with many agencies unchanged.

Bureaucratic culture presents a significant obstacle to service improvement. Long-serving public servants sometimes resist changes that challenge established work patterns or increase accountability. Unions may oppose performance measurement systems that could affect job security. Political interference can undermine merit-based personnel decisions and accountability mechanisms.

Resource constraints also limit service improvement potential. Understaffed agencies struggle to respond promptly even when staff have good intentions. Outdated technology systems frustrate both employees and citizens. Inadequate training budgets leave staff unprepared for customer-focused service delivery.

The government’s reset agenda, which CUTS references, encompasses multiple reform initiatives aimed at improving governance and service delivery. However, customer service hasn’t featured prominently in public communications about these reforms, suggesting it may not rank high on the priority list despite its importance for citizen satisfaction.

International experience shows that public sector customer service improvements require comprehensive approaches rather than isolated interventions. Successful reforms typically combine clear service standards, performance measurement, employee training, citizen feedback mechanisms, and political commitment to accountability.

Countries that have improved public sector service delivery often established dedicated agencies to drive cultural change across government. These bodies set standards, monitor compliance, recognize excellence, and support agencies in implementing improvements. Ghana lacks such an institutional mechanism for coordinating customer service improvements across the public sector.

CUTS maintains that citizens aren’t beggars seeking favors but clients deserving efficiency, dignity, and respect. This framing challenges traditional power dynamics between government and citizens, positioning service delivery as a right rather than a privilege dispensed at official discretion.

The think tank argues that how government treats its people reflects its strength and legitimacy. When citizens receive efficient, respectful service in public offices, they believe in the system and engage constructively. When they’re ignored or mistreated, they disengage and lose faith in government effectiveness.

Ghana’s aspirations for a modern, digital, citizen-centered government remain unrealized without genuine customer service transformation in the public sector. Technology provides tools, but cultural change determines whether those tools actually improve citizen experiences or simply digitize existing dysfunction.

Whether CUTS’ call prompts meaningful government action remains to be seen. Similar advocacy has occurred previously without producing systematic improvements. However, sustained pressure from civil society organizations, combined with citizen demands for better service, could eventually create political incentives for reform.

The challenge lies in translating advocacy into implementation. Announcing customer service commitments costs nothing, but delivering consistent improvements requires resources, training, accountability systems, and cultural change that take years to achieve. Ghana’s public sector has heard calls for service improvement before; the question is whether this time will be different.