Think Tank Calls for Public Hearings on DSTV Pricing Dispute

IMANI Africa proposes converting stakeholder committee process into transparent dialogue sessions as MultiChoice agrees to participate in pricing review.

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has urged Ghana’s National Communications Authority to transform the ongoing DSTV pricing negotiations into comprehensive public hearings, as tensions between Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and MultiChoice Ghana move toward resolution through a joint stakeholder committee.

The recommendation comes after MultiChoice Ghana agreed to participate in a pricing review committee chaired by Minister George, following months of standoff over the government’s demand for a 30 percent subscription fee reduction. The committee has until September 21, 2025, to deliver a new pricing framework.

IMANI Africa’s proposal, outlined in its Criticality Analysis of Governance and Economic Issues, suggests converting the current process into public-interest hearings that would include consumer groups, telecom economists, and MultiChoice representatives presenting their data and cost models transparently.

“IMANI argues that the way forward is structured dialogue rather than brinkmanship,” the think tank stated, recommending that stakeholders present their pricing strategies, tax burdens, and operational costs openly rather than through closed-door negotiations.

The dispute escalated over several months, with the government initially setting an August 7 deadline for MultiChoice to implement price reductions, later extended to September 6. Daily penalties of GH¢10,000 were imposed for non-compliance, with threats of broadcasting license suspension if the company failed to meet government demands.

A Stakeholder Committee comprising representatives from the Ministry, NCA, MultiChoice Ghana, and MultiChoice Africa was established following the agreement, with the first meeting scheduled for September 8, 2025.

IMANI warns that mishandling the dispute could undermine investor confidence at a time when Ghana is positioning itself as a digital hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area. The think tank advocates for transparency measures that would give consumers a voice while ensuring regulatory accountability.

The organization proposes establishing an independent tariff review panel that would benchmark MultiChoice’s packages against prices in peer countries while considering Ghana’s unique tax and compliance landscape. Future price adjustments would be tied to clear economic indicators such as inflation or exchange rate movements.

Minister George has justified the pricing pressure by pointing to Ghana’s macroeconomic improvements, particularly the cedi’s 40 percent appreciation in the first half of 2025, arguing that subscription costs should reflect these gains.

The pricing dispute has involved diplomatic channels, with South African government officials reportedly engaging their Ghanaian counterparts to address the situation. MultiChoice operates across multiple African markets, making the Ghana case potentially significant for regional operations.

IMANI has cautioned that the stalemate endangers both consumer welfare and investor confidence, emphasizing the need for balanced approaches that protect consumer interests without deterring foreign investment in Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

The think tank’s recommendations extend beyond immediate dispute resolution, proposing quarterly dialogue sessions and joint communiques committing to consumer-friendly tariffs as mechanisms for rebuilding trust in Ghana’s digital economy governance.

Consumer advocacy groups have supported government efforts to reduce subscription costs, citing affordability challenges amid Ghana’s economic recovery. However, business organizations have warned against regulatory approaches that could discourage private sector investment in technology infrastructure.

The outcome of the pricing review process could establish precedents for regulatory intervention in Ghana’s telecommunications and media sectors. The committee’s September 21 deadline creates pressure for rapid resolution while allowing time for comprehensive analysis of cost structures and pricing models.

IMANI’s public hearing proposal reflects broader calls for transparency in regulatory decision-making, particularly in sectors where foreign multinationals interface with local consumer interests. The approach could serve as a model for similar disputes across Ghana’s liberalized telecommunications market.

The dispute has highlighted tensions between government regulatory authority and multinational corporate autonomy in pricing decisions. Resolution of the current standoff will likely influence future regulatory approaches and investor perceptions of Ghana’s business environment.