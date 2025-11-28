Think Tank Calls for Market Reforms in Cement and Gas Sectors

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has released a comprehensive report warning that government interventions in Ghana’s cement and liquefied petroleum gas industries risk undermining market competition and private sector growth despite intentions to protect consumers and enhance safety.

The November 2025 study examines two major policy initiatives: the Ghana Standards Authority (Pricing of Cement) Regulations 2024 and the Cylinder Recirculation Model for LPG distribution. Both policies represent significant shifts toward centralized regulatory control in strategic economic sectors.

The think tank evaluated stakeholder perspectives from government agencies, industry associations, and private operators through extensive interviews and document analysis. Researchers assessed how these interventions align with free market principles and their potential impact on Ghana’s investment climate.

IMANI found that cement pricing regulations introduced under Legislative Instrument 2491 require manufacturers to submit monthly ex factory price declarations to the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee for approval before publication. Industry stakeholders including the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana argue this constitutes de facto price control despite government framing it as a transparency mechanism.

The research reveals that roughly 77 percent of cement production costs link directly to US dollar denominated expenses such as imported clinker, gypsum, port charges and consumables. Between June 2022 and June 2024, retail cement prices rose only 24 percent in cedi terms while the currency depreciated 63 percent, meaning real prices measured in dollars actually fell approximately 27 percent.

Chamber representatives maintain that competition among 14 active manufacturers should naturally discipline prices without state intervention. They warn that regulatory price approval requirements could deter investment, force quality degradation to maintain margins, and crowd out smaller producers unable to meet compliance burdens.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry defended the regulation as necessary for transparency and consumer protection. Officials emphasized that monthly price adjustments accommodate cost fluctuations and denied imposing rigid price controls. However, IMANI noted that documented stakeholder consultation remains absent from the regulatory process.

Implementation challenges emerged quickly after the regulation took effect in September 2024. In May 2025, cement manufacturers defied Cement Manufacturing Development Committee directives ordering submission of ex factory prices by a specified deadline. Professor Alex Dodoo, committee chairman, confirmed no manufacturer had complied and warned that emergency meetings would determine sanctions under powers granted by the legislative instrument.

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association welcomed quality assurance provisions but rejected direct price regulation as ineffective. Association representatives argued that sustainable price moderation requires addressing upstream cost drivers including foreign exchange volatility, import levies, port inefficiencies and logistics expenses rather than capping end product prices.

IMANI’s analysis of the Cylinder Recirculation Model found the policy aims to enhance safety and increase LPG access to 50 percent of households by 2030. The model replaces individual cylinder ownership with a centralized exchange framework where consumers swap empty cylinders for pre filled units at designated outlets.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) positioned the initiative as a response to tragic incidents including a 2017 explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra that killed multiple people. Regulators emphasize that centralizing high pressure filling at licensed bottling plants removes hazardous operations from residential areas.

However, the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana and Ghana LPG Operators Association raised concerns about market concentration, high transition costs, and inadequate consultation. Operators reported that initial rollout privileged two major bottlers creating duopoly concerns while traditional retailers faced potential marginalization despite decades of investment in distribution infrastructure.

The study documented that LPG consumption accounts for less than 7 percent of total petroleum product usage in Ghana. Ghana Statistical Service data shows clean fuel adoption including LPG increased from 7.3 percent of households in 2003 to 22.5 percent in 2022, but regional and wealth disparities persist dramatically.

Urban areas posted 36.4 percent LPG adoption compared to just 7.1 percent in rural communities. Nearly 78 percent of the wealthiest quintile uses clean fuels while under 1 percent of the poorest quintile has access. Average LPG prices of 12.60 Ghana cedis per kilogram in 2023 stood over four times higher than charcoal at 2.84 cedis per kilogram.

In November 2025, NPA Chief Executive Godwin Kudzo Tameklo announced that ongoing Cylinder Recirculation Model implementation would proceed without undermining existing investments in LPG refill stations. He emphasized that both models would operate concurrently to safeguard investor confidence and maintain market access.

IMANI researchers identified common weaknesses across both interventions including inadequate evidence bases for policy formulation, limited stakeholder consultation, neglect of actual cost drivers, and potential for counterproductive market effects. The report notes that cement manufacturers can hedge foreign exchange risks through private financial instruments rather than relying on state sponsored interventions that risk market distortion.

The World Bank’s 2025 Business Ready Report scored Ghana lowest in market competition at 32 out of 100 compared to stronger performances in labor practices and utility services. The report found 22 percent of firms experienced price regulation while weak antitrust laws and inconsistent enforcement mechanisms limit competitive dynamics.

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre data shows the country recorded 649.58 million US dollars in foreign direct investment during 2023 with manufacturing, services and general trade attracting the largest shares. Investor confidence surged 40 percent following Ghana’s securing of an International Monetary Fund Extended Credit Facility in May 2023.

IMANI recommends that government shift cement policy narrative toward transparency rather than price control by establishing joint monitoring bodies to review quarterly cost indices. The think tank urges institutionalizing regular policy dialogue forums bringing together ministry officials, industry representatives and civil society for pre legislation engagement and post implementation feedback.

For the Cylinder Recirculation Model, researchers propose creating legacy operator integration pathways allowing qualified pre existing retailers to participate as exchange points subject to compliance safeguards. They recommend mandating right of first refusal for traditional operators in underserved areas and providing acquisition subsidies or deferred payment options for low income households.

The report emphasizes creating publicly available risk classification manuals detailing methodology and thresholds for rating LPG stations to remove regulatory ambiguity. IMANI calls for independent appeals mechanisms where operators can challenge adverse licensing decisions through transparent resolution processes.

Parliamentary Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga acknowledged IMANI’s role in national policy debates during budget discussions in July 2025. Speaker Alban Bagbin commended the organization’s contributions to evidence based policymaking, representing rare bipartisan recognition of civil society research.

IMANI exposed flaws in legal justifications cited by Ghana Standards Authority for cement pricing regulations, noting that European precedents address anti competitive cartels through ex post enforcement rather than proactive price fixing. The think tank argues Ghana’s regulatory approach misrepresents European Union competition law and risks damaging the country’s reputation among international investors.

Economic analysts suggest that prolonged manufacturer resistance to price reductions could trigger escalated regulatory intervention. Consumer groups and construction firms expressed disappointment that strengthening of the cedi against the dollar has not translated into lower cement prices despite theoretical production cost reductions.

The study concludes that while both interventions aim to address legitimate concerns about affordability and safety, their methods diverge significantly in market alignment. Cement pricing regulations prioritize administrative price discipline over competitive dynamics, potentially reducing market responsiveness. The Cylinder Recirculation Model maintains hybrid structure preserving some commercial latitude but requires further reforms to ensure inclusive participation.

IMANI emphasizes that regulatory legitimacy strengthens when policies rest on clear evidence, transparent processes and proportional design. The think tank warns that Ghana’s broader economic agenda seeking balance between social protection and private sector vitality depends on learning lessons from these interventions about consultation, evidence gathering and market impact assessment.