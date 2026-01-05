Theophilus Allotey Dominates Boxing Ghana Awards With Five Honors

World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global Super Flyweight Champion Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey took home five prizes at the 4th Boxing Ghana Awards ceremony held Saturday at the Idrowhyt Events Center in Dansoman, Accra. The 23-year-old fighter, known professionally as Theo Lopez, dominated the awards recognizing excellence across Ghana’s boxing ecosystem during an impressive and well attended celebration of the sport’s achievements in 2025.

Allotey secured victories in five major categories, though he fell short in the prestigious Boxing Personality of the Year 2025 award, which went to Sharaf Mahama with 79.5 percent of votes. Allotey competed against Mahama, Mathias Ashitey, Abubakar Kamoko, Dr. Ofori Asare and Dave Bishop for that honor. Despite missing the top award, the WBO champion’s five wins demonstrated his impact on Ghana boxing throughout 2025.

The fighter’s haul began with Outstanding Bout of the Year for his June 13 fight against Daniel Gorsh, which earned 92.1 percent of votes cast. That bout at Bukom Boxing Arena saw Allotey capture the WBO Africa Bantamweight title through a unanimous decision victory scored 117 to 111, 118 to 110, and 118 to 110. The performance, delivered before a capacity crowd including Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and legendary boxer Azumah Nelson, showcased Allotey’s technical skill and determination.

Allotey also claimed the Best Dressed Boxer award with 83 percent support, recognizing his style and presentation both inside and outside the ring. His Most Promising Boxer award, secured with 82.3 percent of votes, reflected widespread belief in his potential to achieve world championship status. The fighter’s professionalism earned him the Most Well Behaved or Disciplined Boxer honor with an overwhelming 94.5 percent vote, the highest percentage in any category he won.

The pinnacle of Allotey’s awards night came with Professional Boxer of the Year, where he dominated with 91.3 percent of total votes cast. Faisal Abubakar finished second with 6.6 percent, while Sampson Segbedzi placed third. The recognition capped a remarkable 2025 campaign during which Allotey maintained his unbeaten professional record through six fights while capturing three championship belts.

The 23-year-old fighter began his 2025 campaign with a technical knockout victory over Jonathan Agbeviade in January, stopping his opponent when Agbeviade failed to answer the bell for the fifth round. A quick turnaround brought Allotey back into the ring in February, where he defeated Nigeria’s Lukman Akiniugbade via fifth round technical knockout after scoring two knockdowns.

In April, Allotey won the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) Continental Super Flyweight title by stopping David Tagoe in the seventh round. The victory over previously undefeated Daniel Gorsh in June claimed the WBO Africa Bantamweight title and propelled Allotey into international rankings recognition. His winning streak continued through the year, culminating in December when he secured the WBO Global Super Flyweight title after defeating Jonathan Raquinel by unanimous decision.

Veteran journalist Sammy Heywood Okine emerged as a dual winner, capturing the 2025 Best Media Personality Award with 78.9 percent against defending champion Mohammed Agyemang of Ibox360 fame, who received 21.1 percent. Okine also won Best Boxing Writer of the Year for the third time with 84.5 percent against Sam Opoku Amoah, known as Sam Gold, who garnered 9.1 percent, and Prince Dornu Leiku with 6.5 percent.

Okine, who serves as head of sports at Omashi TV and associate editor of boxinghana, holds positions as Ghana Country Director of African Media Sports Ventures and contributes to multiple sports websites. He dedicated his awards to family, friends and colleagues in the media, giving special mention to young journalists and bloggers working to advance sports coverage in Ghana. The recognition reinforces his status as one of Ghana’s most influential boxing media personalities.

Max TV won Best Boxing TV Station with 88.8 percent against Omashi, which received 7.1 percent, while Ghana Television (GTV) placed third. The award recognizes Max TV’s commitment to broadcasting boxing content and providing platforms for Ghana’s fighters to reach wider audiences. Television coverage remains crucial for building fighter profiles and attracting sponsorship to the sport.

Ismael Williams amassed 76.3 percent to win Best Professional Referee against Roger Barnor with 10.9 percent and Erasmus Owoo with 5 percent. Martin Acheampong dominated the Amateur Referee and Judge of the Year category with 86 percent against Edward Asante’s 14 percent. The awards recognize the critical role officials play in maintaining fair competition and upholding boxing standards.

Jamestown Boxing Club took the Best Boxing Gym Award with 72 percent of votes, acknowledging the facility’s role in developing fighters and maintaining training standards. Augustus Dodoo, known as One Life, was adjudged Best Match Maker with 76.8 percent over Mubarak Nanor at 11.1 percent, Ms. Sarah Lotus Asare with 9.1 percent, and Enoch Amponsah. Match makers play vital roles connecting fighters with appropriate opponents and building competitive cards.

Mustapha Nettey secured 84 percent of votes to win Best Ring Announcer and Master of Ceremonies against Nat Attoh with 7.3 percent and Samuel Opoku Amoah with 11.3 percent. Ring announcers contribute significantly to event atmosphere and fighter introductions, serving as the voice audiences hear throughout boxing programs.

Joseph Martey won Best Coach of the Year with 78.5 percent against Dr. Ofori Asare with 14.7 percent and Vincent Akai Nettey with 6.9 percent. Coaches remain fundamental to fighter development, providing technical instruction, strategic guidance and mental preparation. The award recognizes Martey’s contributions to developing competitive boxers throughout 2025.

In a surprising result, Bright Okoe of Wisdom Gym captured Best Youth Amateur Boxer of the Year with 82.6 percent, defeating favored Mathias Ashitey who received 17.4 percent. The award highlights emerging talent in Ghana’s amateur ranks and recognizes development work at the youth level that feeds into professional boxing pipelines.

Legacy Rise Sports won Outstanding Promotion of the Year with 88.5 percent against Bishop Promotions with 11.5 percent. Legacy Rise’s success reflects its organization of high quality events including the Battle of the Beasts card in June that featured Allotey’s victory over Gorsh. Promoters invest resources and expertise in staging competitive fights while ensuring fighter safety and fan entertainment.

Shakul Samed captured Knock Out of the Year 2025 for his performance at the World Boxing Council (WBC) Grand Prix against Jude Grant. The spectacular finish demonstrated Samed’s punching power and technical ability to create knockout opportunities. Knockout victories generate excitement and help fighters build reputations as dangerous opponents.

The Best Regional Boxing Association award went to Volta Region with 83.5 percent against Ashanti with 9.3 percent and Northern with 7.1 percent. Regional associations coordinate amateur boxing activities, organize competitions and identify talent for national team consideration. The Volta Region’s recognition reflects strong organizational capacity and commitment to boxing development.

Lifetime Achievement Awards honored Ataa Eddie Pappoe, Amerley Turkson, Kwatelai Quartey, Edward Addo and the late Freeman Kwame, known as Promoterhene. These individuals contributed decades of service to Ghana boxing through various roles including promotion, training, administration and advocacy. Their recognition celebrates sustained commitment to the sport’s development across different eras.

Special Awards recognized others who contributed significantly to Ghana boxing, including Dr. Ofori Asare and Northern regional coaches. Asare, who serves as head coach at Wisdom Boxing Gym, has trained multiple successful fighters including Allotey. His contributions extend beyond individual coaching to include national team service and boxing administration involvement.

The awards ceremony, attended by boxing stakeholders including Ghana Boxing Authority officials, trainers, fighters, media personnel and fans, celebrates achievements across categories spanning competition, media coverage, officiating and administration. The comprehensive recognition system encourages excellence throughout Ghana’s boxing ecosystem while providing public acknowledgment for contributions often occurring behind the scenes.

Allotey’s dominance of the individual awards reflects his exceptional 2025 campaign during which he maintained a perfect 12 fight professional record while capturing four titles. Currently holding the National Super Flyweight, WBO Global and UBO Continental Super Flyweight, and WBO Africa Bantamweight championships, Allotey has positioned himself for international opportunities in 2026.

The fighter now ranks 15th in WBO world standings, marking his entry into global championship consideration. He also holds fifth position with the International Boxing Federation (IBF), eighth at International Boxing Organization (IBO) Intercontinental, ninth at International Boxing Council (IBC), and fifth with the African Boxing Union (ABU). These rankings reflect recognition from multiple sanctioning bodies and demonstrate his growing global profile.

Born June 11, 2002, Allotey progressed through Ghana’s junior boxing system before joining the Black Bombers national team. His amateur achievements included bronze medals at the 2023 African Games in Accra and the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar. The transition to professional boxing in July 2024 has proved highly successful, with Allotey emerging victorious in all 12 professional bouts while capturing championship recognition.

Training under Coach Dr. Ofori Asare at Wisdom Boxing Gym, Allotey benefits from experienced guidance and structured development programs. Asare, himself a recipient of recognition at the awards ceremony, has built a reputation for developing fighters capable of competing at international levels. The coach athlete partnership has produced impressive results during Allotey’s rapid professional ascent.

Looking ahead to 2026, Allotey prepares for potential WBC International title shots and opportunities to face higher ranked contenders. His management team seeks fights overseas against quality opposition that will test his skills and advance his world ranking positions. The coming year promises busy schedules as the old saying suggests, the reward for good work is more work.

The Boxing Ghana Awards ceremony reinforces the sport’s vitality and depth within the country. Ghana has produced world champions including Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joseph Agbeko, establishing a boxing tradition that current fighters aim to continue. Recognition through awards ceremonies maintains public interest while celebrating achievements that might otherwise receive limited attention.

The comprehensive voting process, which includes media personnel, boxing administrators and knowledgeable observers, ensures winners reflect genuine achievements rather than popularity alone. High winning percentages in most categories suggest strong consensus about deserving recipients, though competitive races in some awards demonstrate the depth of talent and contribution across Ghana boxing.

As Ghana boxing enters 2026, the awards ceremony provides momentum and recognition that can inspire continued excellence. Fighters like Allotey represent the current generation carrying forward Ghana’s boxing heritage while younger amateurs develop skills that will sustain the sport into future decades. The ecosystem connecting gyms, trainers, promoters, officials and media creates conditions allowing talent to flourish.