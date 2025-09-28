The World’s Silence on Nigeria’s Christian Massacres: No Jews, No News

In Nigeria’s Middle Belt, a quiet genocide unfolds. Over 7,000 Christians have been slaughtered in the first eight months of 2025 alone—an average of 32 lives snuffed out daily by Fulani jihadists wielding rifles and machetes, often linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP. In June, 280 Catholic farmers in Benue State were hacked to death in a single night, their bodies left in fields that once sustained their communities. Since 2009, 19,100 churches have been razed, 12 million people displaced, and thousands of priests and pastors abducted. This is no random violence—it’s a calculated campaign to erase Christianity from Nigeria within 50 years, echoing the 19th-century jihads that birthed the Sokoto Caliphate. Yet, the world remains silent. Why? Because no Jews or Israel can be blamed, and in the global narrative, it’s “no Jews, no news.”

Imagine if these atrocities were pinned on Israel. A single incident involving Jews—real or fabricated—would set the world ablaze. Protests would flood streets from London to Los Angeles, with banners decrying “Zionist aggression.” Social media would explode with hashtags, and 24/7 news cycles would dissect every detail. The UN would convene emergency sessions, and NGOs like Amnesty International would churn out reports faster than you can say “war crimes.” But when Fulani militias butcher 85 Christians in a single week in Benue, or when 200 more are killed during Democracy Day attacks, the response is a collective shrug. No Jews, no headlines.

This double standard is rooted in a perverse global bias. Antisemitism, the world’s oldest prejudice, fuels an obsession with Israel’s every move. A rocket from Gaza or a skirmish in Judea and Samaria triggers endless op-eds on “apartheid” and “occupation,” while Nigeria’s Christian communities are left to drown in their own blood. The media’s silence is deafening—12 million displaced, entire villages burned to ash, and cholera stalking survivors in IDP camps barely warrant a footnote. Meanwhile, billions fund BDS campaigns to vilify Israel, but Nigerian victims get no such advocacy.

The absence of Israel in Nigeria’s tragedy is precisely why it’s ignored. The world’s outrage machine thrives on scapegoating Jews, not confronting the messy reality of jihadist violence. Fulani militias, radicalized by the same Islamist ideology as ISIS, operate with impunity, yet Western leaders offer only platitudes, and the Nigerian government’s inaction borders on complicity. Compare this to the global frenzy over Israel’s self-defense against Hamas or Hezbollah, who embed terror in civilian areas. If Jews were implicated in Nigeria, cities would burn with protests. Instead, the world looks away, content to let Christian blood soak the soil.

Israel’s example exposes this hypocrisy. Facing existential threats—8,000 Hezbollah rockets in a month, Iran’s proxies chanting “death to Israel”—it refuses to apologize for surviving. Israel shares intelligence to combat groups like Boko Haram, trains African security forces, and innovates solutions like agricultural tech that could feed Nigeria’s displaced. Its clarity in calling out jihadist terror, as Prime Minister Netanyahu did at the UN in September 2025, is a model for the world. Nigeria’s Christians need that same unapologetic voice—one that demands attention, not excuses.

Yet, astonishingly, African leaders often divert their focus to the Palestinian issue, prioritizing it over the bloodshed in their own backyard. At the UN, they channel their energy into resolutions condemning Israel, joining the chorus of nations fixated on the Middle East while Nigeria’s Christians perish in obscurity. This misplacement of priorities—ignoring a genocide at home to spotlight a conflict thousands of miles away—underscores the “no Jews, no news” dynamic. The Palestinian cause, amplified by global anti-Israel sentiment, overshadows the urgent crisis of jihadist violence decimating African communities, leaving Nigeria’s faithful abandoned by their own leaders.

The “no Jews, no news” reality is a moral failure. It’s why Nigeria’s genocide festers in obscurity while Israel’s every step is a global spectacle. Supporting Israel means rejecting this selective outrage, amplifying the forgotten—like Nigeria’s Christians—and confronting jihadist evil wherever it strikes. Silence is complicity, and the world’s quiet on Nigeria’s bloodbath proves it. If the narrative only ignites when Jews are blamed, let’s rewrite it to roar for every victim, starting with those dying in Benue’s fields. Israel’s fight for truth is their fight too.

Matthew Narh Tetteh

Author and Advocate for Israel

matthewnarhtetteh.com/0558790632