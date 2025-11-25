The Wholesome Mind Xperience commences refurbishment of the special ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital into Ghana’s First PICU

The Wholesome Mind Xperience has marked a major step in its work to improve mental health care in Ghana with the commencement of the reconstruction of the Special Ward at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. The project aims to convert the existing facility into the country’s first Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, setting the stage for a new standard of specialised mental health support.

The ceremony brought together key partners, mental health advocates, donors, and other stakeholders who gathered to witness the start of this important phase. The event featured brief remarks from the convener, the Wholesome Mind Xperience, Director, Accra Psychiatric Hospital, ARK Properties Limited, Lead Architect, KEEN Developers, Construction Partner and KPMG, Accountability Partner. The scope of the planned transformation was shared to fully appreciate the transformation.

Speaking at the event, Lady-Ann Essuman, Managing Attorney of VINT & Aletheia Attorneys and Consultants, mentioned the urgency and purpose of the reconstruction. She noted that, “The ward we are about to renovate-once full of promise-no longer meets the standard required for dignified and effective mental healthcare. This renovation is not only timely; it is urgent. Patients deserve an environment that is safe, respectful, and truly conducive to healing.” She added, “This ward will not simply receive a facelift. It will be rebuilt into a modern, compassionate, and restorative space-one that reflects our belief that quality mental healthcare is a fundamental human right.”

Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, Director, Accra Psychiatric Hospital welcomed the refurbishment, as he explained: “The renovation of this ward, and its transformation into a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, the first purpose-built PICU in the entire country, will have a profound impact on the lives and recovery of our patients. A dignified, safe, and therapeutic environment is not a luxury in mental health care; it is part of the healing process itself. To our dedicated staff, our nurses, doctors, psychologists, pharmacists, orderlies, and support team, this project is also for you. The upgraded PICU will provide a safer, more efficient, and more supportive workspace.” He added “we acknowledge the tireless work of the VINT & Aletheia team, led by Lady-Ann, and all our partners who made this moment possible.”

Mrs. Joselyn Coleman, Partner at KPMG, noted, “KPMG’s role in this project is clear and unwavering: to uphold the highest standards of financial integrity, transparency, and accountability for every donation received and every cedi spent. Our oversight will include the vetting of payments, review of supporting documentation, and continuous monitoring of financial flows. Contributors can be assured that their generosity is being channelled exactly where it is intended.”

Mr. Asare Kwabena Kumi, Managing Partner of Keen Developers, also added that, “For us, this is about helping to build a facility that protects vulnerable patients and supports the

professionals who care for them. We are committed to helping support a space that meets the clinical and safety needs of a modern intensive care unit.”

He further described the project as timely and necessary, as he stated that, “Mental health facilities must evolve to keep pace with current realities. We take delight in helping create an environment that supports healing, safety, and dignity. We are also honoured to contribute to a project that will make such a clear difference in patient care.”

The event culminated in a symbolic handing-over ceremony performed by Lady-Ann Essuman, Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, KPMG, Keen Developers, and Ark properties, signifying the official start of the construction phase. The Wholesome Mind Xperience extends its deep appreciation to every partner supporting this pioneering project, whose collaboration makes this milestone possible.

The project is spearheaded by VINT & Aletheia Attorneys and Consultants, and this refurbishment forms part of its broader mission to drive change in mental health awareness, care, and support across the country. The conveners are still calling on the public, and corporations to support the ongoing fundraising efforts as work begins on this essential project.