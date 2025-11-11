The Untouchable Weekend: A Three-Day Celebration of DJ Mensah

Some weekends aren’t just events, they’re eras, and this one, The Untouchable Weekend, was exactly that: three unforgettable days across Accra where music, elegance, and emotion came together to celebrate one man’s journey: DJ Mensah.

Hosted in collaboration with Ghana’s finest venues — White Resturant , SoHo Bar & Luna Rooftop, and MadSkyz Lounge, this trilogy of experiences wasn’t simply about nightlife. It was about legacy, friendship, and a city coming alive to honor one of its cultural architects. It began where stories of sophistication always do, beneath chandeliers and conversation.

At the White Resturant, guests arrived draped in tuxedos, silk dresses, and quiet confidence. The air carried the scent of champagne, laughter, and respect. This was no ordinary opening night, it was a gathering of peers, colleagues, and friends from across Ghana’s entertainment and business scene who came to celebrate The Untouchable. An evening of gratitude and grace, where everyone in the room had been touched in some way by Mensah’s influence.

A living tribute to years of consistency, reinvention, and generosity in the music industry.As the night matured, stories flowed as easily as the wine. Toasts were raised, , and one truth echoed through the room, some people play music; others build memories.

Mensah, it seemed, had done both. Friday night changed the rhythm, the celebration expanded. The event was hosted by AJ, Mister Prat and David Lamptey featuring a line of performanes from Cina Soul, Efya, Akwaboah, Nkyinkyin Band, Jacinta The Comedian and Foster Romanus.

Across two of Accra’s most magnetic venues, SoHo Bar at Marina Mall and Luna Rooftop Lounge, the city turned out in all white on the second day. Not just for the color, but for the mood: unity, light, and a touch of mischief. The crowd was electric. Artists, influencers, creatives, executives, all gathered not just to party, but to honor. DJs who’d shared stages with Mensah over the years took turns behind the console, each dropping a set that said more than words ever could.

Every song carried a story.

Every cheer was a thank you.

Every moment, a reflection of what it means to have shaped a culture.

By midnight, Accra was glowing. Not from champagne bottles or neon lights, but from the collective joy of people celebrating one of their own. Mensah wasn’t commanding the night, He was the night. Then came Sunday, calm, bright, and effortlessly stylish.

At MadSkyz Lounge in East Legon, guests traded tuxedos for linen, heels for slides, and parties for laughter. The atmosphere was easy, sunlight, mimosas, music, and memories. Tables overflowed with brunch favorites; conversations lingered in the warm air.

Friends from the previous nights reunited, the city’s rhythm slowed to something human again. If the first night had been reverence, and the second energy, this was gratitude.

It felt less like a closing chapter, more like a sunrise after a beautiful storm.

Mensah moved through the crowd with quiet smiles, a man surrounded by love, not fans, but family. And as the afternoon faded, one truth lingered among everyone present:

they hadn’t just attended an event. They had witnessed a man being celebrated by his people, his peers, and his purpose.

A Celebration of Legacy

The Untouchable Weekend wasn’t about opulence or spectacle, it was about reflection.

Three spaces, three moods, one message: impact never goes unnoticed. For over a decade, DJ Mensah has soundtracked Ghana’s nights, bridged genres, and opened doors for countless artists. This weekend wasn’t payback, it was appreciation. The kind that only time and truth can earn. So when the last glass was raised at MadSkyz, when the final song faded, and when the city exhaled, one thought remained in every heart: We didn’t just celebrate DJ Mensah, we celebrated the legacy he had built.