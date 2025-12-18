The Unsung Officers: Quiet Professionalism In The Fight Against Landguardism

STATEMENT

In conversations on land administration and public security, it is equally important to recognise the steady and often unseen efforts of officers whose work has contributed meaningfully to peace within our communities.

Over recent years, incidents of landguardism within the Greater Accra Region have declined noticeably, particularly in areas that were once regarded as volatile flashpoints. Communities such as Asalaja, Oyarifa, Ablekuma, Baatsona, and surrounding localities have experienced a marked reduction in landguard-related violence, intimidation, and open confrontations.

This progress reflects the consistent hard work, operational discipline, and leadership of the Police Anti-Land Guard Unit under the command of Supt. Nafiu Shittu. Through intelligence-led operations, sustained patrols, prompt response to distress calls, and coordinated enforcement actions, the Unit has helped restore calm and confidence in affected communities.

The work of the Anti-Land Guard Unit is frequently carried out under complex and demanding conditions, involving multiple land claims, protracted disputes, and deeply rooted customary interests. Despite these challenges, the Unit has continued to operate with professionalism, restraint, and a clear focus on public safety and the rule of law.

Effective policing is often reflected not in dramatic headlines, but in the absence of violence, reduced tension, and the return of normal community life. These outcomes are among the strongest indicators of impact, and they speak to the dedication of the officers involved.

Supt. Nafiu Shittu and the men and women serving under his command represent a form of public service that places results above recognition. Their efforts highlight the value of sustained enforcement, institutional stability, and collaboration in addressing land-related security challenges.

As national conversations on land governance continue, it remains important to acknowledge and support officers whose commitment has contributed to peace, order, and the protection of lives and property.

Their work is rarely loud, but its impact is clear. These are the unsung officers.