The Ultimate Betrayal: Ghana Pays the Price for Political Cronyism

By Fuvi Kloku

We have heard the chilling allegations. We have seen the figures, gargantuan, grotesque, and galling. We have watched as promises were made, as institutions like ORAL were paraded as the balm to cleanse the sins of a regime that left behind a trail of economic carnage and moral decay. And now, we wait. Not for another press conference. Not for another committee. We wait for justice.

Ghana is not a nation of fools. We are a people of resilience, of memory, of pride. But we are also tired. Tired of the perennial betrayal that follows every election cycle. Tired of the backroom handshakes that trade our suffering for political survival. Tired of leaders who speak of accountability only when it is convenient, and who vanish when the time comes to act.

The crimes attributed to the Nana Addo–Bawumia administration are not just numbers on a spreadsheet. They are unpaid nurses. They are roads that crumble before they are finished. They are children learning under trees while billions vanish into private pockets. They are the quiet despair of a market woman who pays taxes she knows will never return to her in services. They are the broken promises etched into the soul of a nation that has given too much and received too little.

And now, the Mahama government stands at crossroads. If it seeks to be taken seriously, not as a recycled alternative but as a credible force for renewal, it must do more than speak. It must act. It must recover the stolen funds. It must prosecute those who looted with impunity. It must show, not tell, that Ghana’s laws are not ornamental.

Anything short of full accountability is a betrayal. Anything less than the full rigors of the law is complicity. And Ghanaians will not forgive. Not this time. Not again.

We are not asking for vengeance. We are demanding dignity. We are calling for the restoration of trust in the institutions that were built to protect us, not to shield the powerful and to serve us diligently . We are insisting that leadership be more than a title, it must be a burden of service, of sacrifice, of truth.

The price of silence is too high. The cost of complicity is too grave. Ghana’s reckoning has come. Let justice rise, not as a slogan, but as a shield for the people who have waited too long in the shadows.

Let the era of scratching backs end. Let the era of accountability begin. Enough is Enough!