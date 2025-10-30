Abstract

Housing is central to social equity, human dignity, and sustainable development. Ghana faces a persistent housing deficit exceeding 1.8 million units, constraining inclusive growth and exacerbating urban inequality. This paper critically examines how Ghana, under H.E. John Dramani Mahama, could reform its housing policy to promote equity, affordability, and sustainability. Using social justice and urban political economy as conceptual lenses, the study employs qualitative policy analysis and draws on international models such as the U.S. Housing Choice Voucher Program, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), and Fair Housing Act. The analysis highlights the need for integrated policy frameworks that combine rental assistance, homeownership support, developer incentives, anti-discrimination measures, and community reinvestment strategies to achieve socially inclusive and economically sustainable urban development.

Keywords: Ghana, housing policy, John Dramani Mahama, social justice, urban development, homeownership, public-private partnerships

1. Introduction

Housing is a fundamental determinant of socio-economic well-being. In Ghana, a deficit exceeding 1.8 million units manifests in overcrowding, informal settlements, and spatial inequality, particularly in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi (Owusu & Agyei, 2022; Ministry of Works and Housing, 2023). Beyond serving as physical shelter, housing embodies human dignity and social inclusion. Persistent challenges—limited mortgage access, complex land tenure, and fragmented institutional coordination—have hindered systematic solutions (World Bank, 2021).

This study argues that, under H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Ghana can realign housing policy through participatory governance that integrates public-sector intervention, private-sector innovation, and community engagement, fostering a socially equitable and economically sustainable housing system.

2. Theoretical Framework

The analysis draws on social justice and urban political economy perspectives.

Social Justice: Housing is a universal right. Policies must ensure fairness and equitable access, particularly for low- and middle-income households (Harvey, 2012).

Urban Political Economy: Housing outcomes are shaped by governance, markets, and institutional power. The state plays a pivotal role in moderating inequality and guiding urban development (Logan & Molotch, 2007).

Together, these frameworks position housing as both a social right and a strategic national asset, linking human welfare to sustainable economic growth.

3. Methodology

A qualitative policy analysis was conducted, integrating interpretive and comparative approaches. Sources included Ghana’s National Housing Profile (2023), Saglemi Project reports, scholarly literature on housing policy (Amoako & Boamah, 2021; Schill, 2020), and international models (HUD, 2021).

Thematic analysis identified four key dimensions of Ghana’s housing challenge: affordability, accessibility, governance, and equity. These were interpreted through the theoretical lenses to highlight structural constraints and opportunities for transformative policy (Creswell & Poth, 2018).

4. Literature Review

Scholarship identifies housing as a multidimensional policy challenge requiring institutional coordination and sustainable financing (UN-Habitat, 2022; World Bank, 2021). State-led projects, including Saglemi, have experienced setbacks due to weak oversight, politicization, and lack of transparency (Amoako & Boamah, 2021). The proliferation of informal settlements highlights systemic weaknesses in land administration and urban governance (Owusu & Agyei, 2022).

International models demonstrate valuable lessons: the U.S. Housing Choice Voucher Program and LIHTC showcase effective public-private collaboration, while fair housing legislation mitigates structural inequities (HUD, 2021; Schill, 2020). These insights provide a foundation for reforming Ghana’s housing policy.

5. Policy Analysis and Recommendations

5.1 Rental Assistance

A National Rental Assistance Programme, modeled on U.S. vouchers, could subsidize rent for low-income households, reducing overcrowding and promoting social inclusion.

5.2 Homeownership

State-backed mortgages and first-time buyer programs, supported by institutions such as the Ghana Housing Finance Association, could expand affordable homeownership and reduce reliance on informal housing.

5.3 Affordable Housing Development

LIHTC-style incentives for developers, alongside a National Housing Trust Fund financed through levies and budgetary allocations, could ensure sustainable low-cost housing construction.

5.4 Fair Housing and Anti-Discrimination

A Ghanaian Fair Housing Act would institutionalize equity, prohibiting discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, disability, or religion, reflecting Mahama’s inclusive governance philosophy.

5.5 Housing Sustainability and Urban Renewal

Complementary programs—including home repair grants, homelessness prevention, and community reinvestment—would improve housing quality, neighborhood resilience, and social cohesion.

6. Conclusion

Ghana is at a pivotal moment in redefining its housing trajectory. Housing should be recognized not only as an economic sector but also as a cornerstone of social welfare and national cohesion. Under H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Ghana can implement a coherent housing strategy that integrates rental assistance, affordable homeownership, developer incentives, and anti-discrimination measures. Such reforms could reduce the housing deficit, improve quality of life, and affirm housing as both a human right and a driver of sustainable national development.