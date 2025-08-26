The TikTok President – Ashanti Region Minister

TikTok is a Chinese owned weapon so Potent and Deadly that the United States government banned it outrightly. Its Algorithm is more addictive than Opioids with a craving more passionate than a horny mammal.

Social Media

Barak Obama would be known as the first social media president for his use of Facebook to organize and galvanize support for his then novel candidature and campaign in 2008. Back then, many thought it was simply impossible for anyone other than a full-blooded European descendant white man to become president of USA.

Donald Trump would take it a step further utilizing twitter as it was then called to mobilize and fire-up a whole bunch of supporters and non-supporters for his presidential campaign in 2016.

In fact, until Trump’s aggressive and religious use of twitter (now known as X), many wall street analysts undervalued the product and struggled to correctly situate its importance because it was difficult to ascertain its advert and commercial placement.

Donald Trump Returns

Fast forward to 2024, and Trump would resurface after losing the 2020 election (which he still disputes); this time with his own social media platform (Truth Social), X media, now owned by Elon Musk, various podcasts, and a newfound social media arsenal called TIKTOK. The result is an ongoing excitement of current affairs and history.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene; Ashanti Region Minister

Here in Ghana, one cannot tell the story of President Mahama’s comeback without social media. Social media in general would give H.E Mahama and his allies the much-needed air-cover to both diffuse and propagate ‘JANDAM’ since the government had shut down most pro-NDC radio and tv stations.

Social media would also birth new political stars like the current Ashanti Region Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, a young physician tasked with ‘serving doses of potent medication to an infirmity of patients’ in the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the NPP opposition. His employers in tapping him, a vibrant and energetic young physician, (not one with a disingenuous title) hope to maintain the electoral success chalked in the 2024 election and possibly make further inroads.

The young man’s journey is on display for most to tag along, thanks to his fervent use of various social media platforms. Like others around the globe, Dr. Frank Amoakehene, in future, may just be the next person to go from social media to the Jubilee House.