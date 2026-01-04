The SPN Debate: A Solution in Search of a Problem That Ghana’s Trade  Ecosystem Has Already Solved 

Tema Port
Tema Port

In the debate over the impending mandatory Smart Port Note (SPN) system  by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, data analyst David O.G. Abbots presents  a technically narrow defence that, while coherent in theory, fails to  withstand scrutiny against the practical realities of Ghana’s shipping  industry and its existing digital infrastructure. His central argument—that  SPN and ICUMS serve different purposes at distinct stages—ignores the  fundamental fact that ICUMS is already designed to receive and process  advance cargo information. Countering his points requires a grounded  look at how data actually flows in modern shipping. 

  1. The False Dichotomy: SPN vs. ICUMS 

Mr. Abbots claims SPN operates “before cargo is shipped,” while ICUMS  operates “after cargo arrives.” This is a misleading simplification. ICUMS is  not just a clearance system; it is Ghana’s Single Window Inventory  Management System. By design, a Single Window is meant to be the one stop point for all trade-related data, including pre-arrival and pre-shipment  information. The Single Window environment aims to expedite and simplify  information flows between trade and government and bring meaningful  gains to all parties involved in cross-border trade. In a theoretical sense, a  Single Window can be described as a system that allows traders to lodge  information with a single body to fulfil all import- or export-related  regulatory requirements. In practical terms, a Single Window environment  provides one “entrance” for the submission and handling of all data, and  documents related to the release and clearance of an international  transaction. This “entrance” is managed by one agency, which informs the  appropriate agencies, and/or directs combined controls. Shipping lines and  agents are already required to submit advanced manifest data (e.g. the  Cargo Declaration Forms) into ICUMS before a vessel arrives. This gives  Customs, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, and all other agencies weeks of  advance notice for risk profiling and planning.  

The WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (Article 10.4) encourages members to  establish a single window, aiming to reduce duplication. A separate,  mandatory SPN contravenes this efficiency principle. Creating a separate,  parallel portal for importers to upload the same commercial documents  (invoices, packing lists, etc.) fragments the data ecosystem. It creates two  potential sources of data, increasing the risk of discrepancies, rejections,  and delays. The real need is to enhance and better utilise ICUMS’s pre arrival modules, not to build a new silo. 

  1. Repeating a Rejected Idea: The SPN Ignores Ghana’s Own Lessons on  Integration

History offers a clear lesson we would be wise to remember. The  implementation of an Advance Shipment Information system in Ghana is  not a new concept; it was first introduced by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority  itself in 2015. Critically, that initiative was rightly postponed with the  explicit understanding that such a system should not operate in isolation.  The prudent decision was to delay implementation until the advance  notification functionality could be fully integrated into the national Single  Window platform—at that time, the system operated by West Blue  Consulting and GCNet. This postponement was an official acknowledgment  of a fundamental operational truth: that creating a separate, parallel system  for pre-shipment data is inefficient and creates fragmentation. The correct  path was always integration. The ECTN/SPN resurfaced in 2023 under the  auspices of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MOFEP), again  as a standalone system. Following justified and vigorous agitation from  trade stakeholders who recognised its redundancy, the proposal was  abandoned. 

Now, merely two years later, it has reappeared under the banner of the  Ghana Shippers’ Authority. This cycle of introduction, backlash, and  suspension reveals a fundamental flaw in the proposal itself: it addresses no  genuine gap in our ecosystem. Today, ICUMS is our national Single Window,  and it is specifically designed with robust pre-arrival and pre-shipment  modules capable of receiving all necessary advance data. To now revert to  the old, discarded model of a standalone platform—the very approach  deemed imprudent a decade ago—is to ignore our own hard-learned lessons  and to waste scarce resources reinventing a wheel we have already  successfully built. 

This pattern is not unique to Ghana; across Africa, from Nigeria to Sudan to  Tanzania, similar ECTN regimes have faced vehement opposition, legal  challenges, and repeated suspensions due to their burdensome and  duplicative nature. This troubling history is not a coincidence—it is a  consensus. It is a clear signal for all concerned authorities in Ghana to  finally subject this concept to a dispassionate, critical review and to  conclusively determine if this is a tool Africa truly needs, or a bureaucratic  relic we have long outgrown. 

  1. The Reality of Pre-Shipment Intelligence in Ghana Today Abbots argues that modern ports need pre-shipment data, implying Ghana  lacks it. This is incorrect. 
  • Global Shipping Lines are Data Hubs: Maersk, MSC, and others  operate sophisticated global tracking systems. When a Ghanaian  importer books a shipment, the shipping line’s system generates a Bill  of Lading (B/L) with all consignee, description, and origin data. This data is transmitted electronically to the line’s local agent in  Ghana well before shipment departure and is integrated into port and  customs systems.
  • The Role of Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers: These  professionals already prepare and submit a plethora of pre-arrival  documentation on ICUMS based on shipping instructions and  commercial invoices received from their clients. They are the human  intelligence layer that verifies data before it enters official channels. 
  • The assertion that “without advanced data, digital and AI tools cannot  function” is true—but this data already exists and flows through the  aforementioned channels. The challenge has rarely been a lack of  data but rather inter-agency coordination, analysis, and enforcement  within the existing data pool. SPN does not solve this core challenge. 
  1. Legal Mandate vs. Practical Reality 

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority’s primary legal defence for the SPN, per the notice, rests on the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Regulations, 2012 (L. I.  2190), which mandates an Advanced Shipment Information system.  However, this argument exposes the very core of the problem: enforcing a  dormant, 13-year-old regulation in a trade ecosystem that has dramatically  evolved past it is not progress—it is regression. The fact that this regulation  has remained practically unenforced for over a decade is not an accident; it  is a testament to its incompatibility with the modern, efficient direction  Ghana chose for its ports. 

Ghana has consciously and successfully transitioned to a Destination  Inspection Regime, governed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). This  shift was a strategic move to 

  • Reduce bottlenecks at origin. 
  • Consolidate inspection and revenue assurance at the point of entry. Align with international trade facilitation best practices. 

It is a universal truth that legislation often lags behind technological and  operational innovation. The law is a slow adapter; commercial practice and  technology are swift. Ghana’s shipping industry has not waited for L.I. 2190  to be activated. It has moved forward, developing sophisticated data flows  between shippers, global shipping lines, freight forwarders, and ICUMS. The  solution to this gap is not to arrest this organic progress and force the  ecosystem to conform to an outdated legal clause. The solution is to update  the law to reflect contemporary reality. 

  1. The Pilot Phase and the Cost Question 

Dismissing cost concerns because the supposed pilot is “free” is naive. The  involvement of a private service provider (IOMLI) signals a fee-based model  for the future. Ghana’s trading community is weary and chronically fatigued  of new “facilitation” platforms and systems that evolve into permanent, non negotiable cost and bureaucratic lines. Each new layer, no matter how small  the fee, increases the cumulative cost of doing business, opposing the  Ghanaian government’s pain point to reduce the cost of doing business at  the ports and eventually eroding Ghana’s competitiveness. 

  1. Stakeholder Consultation and Real-World Workflow 

Abbots mentions that stakeholder engagement remains open, but the  fundamental complaint is that the system’s design logic was conceived  without deep integration into the existing workflow of importers, freight  forwarders, and customs brokers. For an importer, being forced to upload  documents to a new platform before shipment is a disruptive, manual task  that duplicates what their freight forwarder already does within established  channels. It shows a lack of understanding of the supply chain’s own  efficient, private-sector data flows. 

Conclusion: We Need to Look Towards Enhancement of Existing  Structures, Not Duplication 

Ghana’s trade digitalisation journey should be about integration, not  addition. The resources and political will required to enforce SPN compliance  would be far better directed at 

  1. Fully unlocking ICUMS’s potential as the true Single Window,  ensuring all agencies use it effectively for pre-arrival risk assessment. 
  2. Mandating and improving API integrations between shipping lines’  global systems and ICUMS for seamless, automatic data transfer. 
  3. Empowering the GSA to use existing data and resources to  aggressively tackle the real, documented exploitative charges faced by  shippers. 

The GSA’s core mandate is to protect shippers from exploitative charges and  practices by shipping service providers, particularly shipping lines. It is  paradoxical to introduce a new mandatory system that, according to the  fears of traders, may itself become a cost and bureaucratic burden. The  GSA’s energy would be better spent using its new regulatory power under  Act 1122 to audit and reject unjustified fees like demurrage, detention, and  arbitrary surcharges already plaguing importers. 

The SPN, in its proposed form, is a technically redundant system that  addresses a problem already solved by existing infrastructure and 

commercial practice. It risks becoming a bureaucratic impediment that  increases costs and complexity, under the guise of trade facilitation. Before  February 2026, a genuine, humble reassessment is required—one that  starts not by asking “how can we add a new tool?” but rather “how can we  make the tools we already have work better for everyone?”

-The convener for the Coalition of Concerned Exporters, Importers and Traders.

