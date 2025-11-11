The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, Is Dishonest And Unfit For The Office

William Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, is the worse thing that could have happened to Ghana’s determination to fight corruption under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959 because he lacks the high moral character and proven integrity demanded of the occupant of that office.

The interview of Kissi Agyebeng published on the “YouTube – The KSM Show” containing statements on the Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited/Ghana Revenue Authority (SML) investigations intended to deceive the people of Ghana who foot his pay cheque exposes him as a pathologically dishonest person who lacks the basic honour and integrity to fight corruption let alone to be the Special Prosecutor (SP). The worse of Kissi Agyebeng’s depraved moral character came to light when in an attempt to deceive the public, he attributed the inability of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to invite, and to take a cautioned statement and/or to charge Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Minister for Finance, whom he fingers as the prime culprit in the SML case with any suspected corruption offence during the tenure of the Nana Akufo-Addo regime to non-cooperation from other law enforcement agencies and the then government before Ofori-Atta left Ghana in January 2025.

The records and publications on the OSP website speak against the depraved conduct exhibited by the Special Prosecutor on the YouTube – The KSM Show interview. The reader may wish to visit the YouTube – The KSM Show to vouch for himself: – Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng “BARES” it all out on UNFILTERED with KSM..Live @10am..

The OSP presented its last statutory half yearly report on the topic “Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited/Ghana Revenue Authority” during the tenure of the Nana Akufo-Addo government on 31 December 2024 titled: “Half Yearly Report 31 December 2024” and uploaded as a webPDF document on 12 January 2025. It states, amongst other things, that:

“After preliminary investigation commenced on 19 December 2023 into contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority for the stated objective of the enhancement of revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production, and minerals and metals resources value chain; and after a comprehensive review by the Office of the audit report published by the accounting firm KPMG dated 27 March 2024, which was conducted at the instance of the President and intended at assessing the propriety of procurement and contracting processes as well as the appropriateness of cost value analysis in the performance of the contracts – the OSP has commenced full investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority.” (Emphasis supplied).

The OSP “Half Yearly Report 31 December 2024” signed by Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor does not state that Ken Ofori-Atta or any other person was under suspicion of having committed any corruption or corruption-related offences. There is no indication in the 31 December 2024 half yearly report that the OSP had invited, taken a cautioned or charged statement from any suspect in the SML investigation for the commission of any corruption offence, let alone to have obtained an arrest warrant for any of the suspects to be stopped at any of Ghana’s exit points.

The “OSP Half Yearly Report 31 July 2025” states explicitly when Ken Ofori-Atta was first invited by the OSP for investigation in the SML case as follows:

“ 2.3 By a letter dated 24 January 2025, Mr. Ofori-Atta was informed that the Office has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding cases in respect of which the Office considered him a suspect. further, he was directed to attend, in person, the Office on 10 February 2025 for interviewing. Mr. Ofori-atta was out of the jurisdiction at the time.”

Ken Ofori-Atta to the confessed knowledge of the OSP had long left Ghana before 24 January 2025 when the OSP sought to notify him that the Office considered him a suspect.

The foregoing constitutes the recorded evidential background knowledge with which to objectively assess credibility of what Kissi Agyebeng stated on the YouTube – The KSM Show, inter alia, as follow:

“He left before 7th January, between 1st and 6th January. I know the exact date, but I am not going to say it. Who was in power during those few days? And we don’t control the airport.”

“When he left, the President was Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo at the time he left. We were not getting the cooperation at the time from other security agencies.”

“National Security, no (cooperation at the time), situation is different now, National Signal Bureau, no, at the time, the situation is different now, National Intelligence Bureau, zero, at the time, the situation is different now, I mean the security set up was against the OSP, so we will not be able to perform our job, this was the situation.”

“We don’t control the airport, we don’t control the exit point. Let’s face facts, before John Dramani Mahama was sworn in on 7th January, Nana Akufo-Addo was the president, that was his cousin.”

The depraved statements made by Kissi Agyebeng on the YouTube – The KSM Show were clearly at variance with the recorded evidence in the OSP and intended to deceive the listening public which makes him a person unfit to hold the Office of the Special Prosecutor. A person who can tell such untruth in the face of the available records can easily doctor evidence against suspects during investigations which renders him unfit to hold such an office.

The OSP’s own records quoted above show that the OSP did not have any legal basis to approach the Nana Akufo-Addo Government or any of the security and intelligence agencies for assistance to prevent Ken Ofori-Atta from leaving the country before 24 January 2025. As records of the OSP Half Yearly Report 11 July 2024 show:

“On 29 December 2023, the President of the Republic appointed the accounting firm, KPMG, to conduct an audit of the contracts and related transactions between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and Ghana Revenue Authority…. KPMG submitted the outcome of its audit to the President on 27 March 2024. The Office has incorporated the outcome of the KPMG audit in its ongoing investigation.”

By the close of the year on 31 December 2024 the OSP Half Yearly Report, uploaded on its website on 12 January 2025, does not state any non-cooperation by the Nana Akufo-Addo government or any of the law enforcement agencies in the investigation of the SML case. So, where did Kissi Agyebeng dream his facts from at his interaction with KSM on the YouTube – The KSM Show?

Kissi Agyebeng’s performance as the Special Prosecutor has of late come under scrutiny since the assumption of office of President John Dramanai Mahama due to the incompetent, inexperienced and unprofessional manner he has handled investigatory and prosecutorial decisions affecting the OSP with calls for his removal from office.

On 18 October 2025 a friend emailed me Kevin Taylor’s Loud Silence Show on the YouTube channel: BREAKING—Kevin Taylor Reveals Deep 14M Dollars Secret on OSP & Ken Ofori-Atta; He Won’t Be In Ghana. I responded by email on the same day as follows:

“Thanks. I watched the full programme last night from Loud Silence TV. The problem is that Kevin doesn’t understand the procedure for extradition of persons on INTERPOL Red Notice. OSP was wrong to write to the Chief of Staff for assistance because Kissi has no experience of the procedure to follow in such matters. US and Ghana apart from the Extradition Act have a Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement. He should, therefore, have invoked the MLA first by asking the AG to forward his request through the US Embassy in Ghana to the US government with a copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. That was the procedure I adopted in the Airbus case, Red Notice.

I have my doubts whether the AG is right to ask for the case docket from the OSP as the SP is not answerable to the AG in the performance of his anti-corruption functions. The OSP is not the CID, EOCO or other law enforcement agencies whose case docket the AG can demand at will. The AG could just have invited or spoken to the OSP to discuss how to proceed instead of writing to demand the docket form the SP as though the OSP is subject to the control and direction of the AG in the performance of his functions under the OSP Act.

I am amused that Kissi and Ayine are fighting over turf. Kissi should have known he was going to have a hard time bringing Ken back and should have waited for him to return voluntarily as his lawyers had suggested. He who rules by the media will be overthrown by the media. Have a good weekend.”

As the calls for Kissi Agyebeng’s head to be guillotined increased he grew desperate to position himself as the victim of his determination to fight corruption whom the government or those clamouring for his removal from office are persecuting to shield corruption in the society. Kissi Agyebeng’s target for recruitment to save his job was the gullible public, his sympathetic associated anti-corruption CSO friends led by CDD-Ghana, and the sections of the rented media who had always stood by him no matter his culpability. On 20 October 2025 one of Kissi Agyebeng’s defenders over the years, Martin Kpebu, broke ranks with him – Kpebu slams OSP over ‘incompetent’ handling of Ofori-Atta extradition case. Then on 21 October 2025 Kevin Taylor’s Loud Silence Show finished Kissi Agyebeng off on THE OSP, KISSI AGYEBENG, IS WORKING WITH OFORI ATTAH TO POLITICIZE HIS PROSECUTION | With All Due Respect – Loud Silence Media | Facebook and adding to Kissi Agyebeng’s desperation to fight back to keep his job as the Special Prosector.

This was the context in which I saw Kissi Agyebeng’s desperate media conference on 30 October 2025 on the status of the SML case which gave rise to his interview with KSM, an experienced and credible media practitioner in Ghana, as part of his campaign to remain in office, come what may. Unfortunately, the reaction to this interview with KSM back fired like Prince Andrew’s infamous interview with the BBC’s Newsnight programme on 16 November 2019 as Martin Kpebu’s latest reaction to that interview shows: ‘Kissi Agyebeng colluded with Ken Ofori-Atta to leave Ghana’ – Kpebu alleges.

I cannot find any objective evidence to support the conclusion that Kissi Agyebeng is a double agent working to satisfy both his original appointing authority and the government of the day. I have written extensively on the incompetence, inexperience, and lack of professionalism with which Kissi Agyebeng has handled the administration of the OSP including recruitments, investigations, and prosecutorial decisions since his appointment on 8 August 2021 – my website, Martin Amidu Speaks, has volumes of articles on the subject including my calling the OSP a roque institution.

Whatever grievances anybody may have against Kissi Agyebeng the objective position is that William Kissi Agyebeng does not possess the high moral character and proven integrity to lead the fight against corruption in Ghana because he is dishonest to high heavens to be the Special Prosecutor of Ghana. My petition for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng from office as the Special Prosecutor contains all the unconstitutional acts, suspected breaches of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), and the financial and economic losses he has caused to the state as the Special Prosecutor.

The Public Services Commission (PSC) knows, and the Chairman of the PSC cannot deny this fact, that the President never appointed or delegated the appointment of any staff of the OSP in writing to the OSP Board pursuant to Article 195 and Section 22 of Act 959. The Presidency knew this as a fact. Nonetheless, the Akufo-Addo Government protected Kissi Agyebeng and the John Mahama government continues to protect him. But President Mahama may be vindicating the saying that: “One good turn deserves another”.

After Kissi Agyebeng published the inconclusive and needless Airbus SE Report he absconded from the country when the Attorney-General and the Presidency at the time called for the investigation docket after the completion of the investigation to deal with residual matters. I wrote on my website that Kissi Agyebeng absconded from forwarding the Airbus SE Bribery investigation docket to the Attorney-General because non existed due to the fact that the OSP had not complied with its own laws on the taking of witness or suspect statements in respect of J. D. Mahama & Co. Ltd in Ghana and the UK. He returned to Ghana only after the 7 December 2024 elections to present the “OSP Half Yearly Report 31 December 2024” that was created and uploaded on the OSP website on 12 January 2025 when Ofori-Atta had long been abroad. Kissi Agyebeng had purchased his insurance policy from J. D. Mahama & Co Ltd with his Airbus SE Corruption Report to remain in office after 7 January 2025 as the Special Prosecutor.

The National Democratic Congress saw nothing wrong with Kissi Agyebeng breaching the OSP law to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) to interview suspects on arrest warrants and INTERPOL Red Alert. Kissi Agyebeng scammed John Mahama and the NDC with his report because the report did not exonerate anybody and was needless, as crime has no statute of limitation when evidence becomes available.

As nature’s justice would have it, Ken Ofori-Atta was abroad when Kissi Agyebeng together with other weaponized law enforcement agencies led by Richard Jakpa of the National Security Secretariat invaded his residence to the glare of CCTV and was declared a fugitive from justice by the OSP while negotiation with his lawyers for his voluntary return after medical treatment were on-going. Kissi Agyebeng with all his Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) connections has refused to visit Ofori-Atta in the United States of America to interview, interrogate, caution, and take charged statements from him as he did in the Airbus SE-Corruption Report. Since when did the saying that: “What is good for the goose is good for the gander” change as a matter of equality before the law under President Mahama’s democratic Ghana under the 1992 Constitution?

It is now also being contended by supporters of the Mahama government within the NDC that no professional SML investigation docket exists in the OSP capable of forming the basis of a valid extradition request to the United States Government on Ken Ofori-Atta. I will hesitate to say that, if this second accusation against Kissi Agyebeng is true, it may not be because he is colluding with Ken Ofori-Atta, but a simple case of incompetence, inexperience and unprofessional conduct tantamounting to gross misbehaviours as the Special Prosecutor similar to the case in the Airbus SE-Corruption investigation.

I was appointed the first Special Prosecutor under Act 959 after an invitation to meet former President Akufo-Addo on the afternoon of 9 January 2018 at the Jubilee House after which I agreed to be formally nominated for the position on terms personal to me on the firm understanding that my independence will be guaranteed by his administration in the fight against corruption. The first case I filed in the High Court charged a Member of Parliament and a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) from the NDC and NPP respectively who were culturally related to me for procurement malpractices without informing the President in assertion of the independence of the OSP.

I briefed the President on 8 May 2019 and I came away with the understanding that he disagreed with my charging the MCE. My job was to convict only members of the NDC in which I have been a foundation member since 1992. Eventually, I resigned my office, inter alia, to make it impossible for the Agyapa Royalties Transaction to be listed on the London Stock Exchange as planned. The case I filed in the High Court was terminated at the submission of no case stage long after I had resigned from the OSP.

As though to keep me in line to persecute only the NDC suspects the emoluments of my deputy and I were never paid while I was in office because the appointment letter was not copied to the OSP, the Accountant-General, the Auditor-General, the Public Services Commission or any other head of institution outside the Jubilee House. Contrary to speculations that we were on the payroll of the Jubilee House and paid from there, the Jubilee House could not have paid our emoluments from its compensation budget because that would have compromised the independence of the OSP. I have not up to date asked to be paid for my service as the first Special Prosecutor.

Indeed, during my service at the OSP I had only one police orderly without any backup security personnel accompanying me. I rejected military and police guards to my residence as I did not have any when I was the Minister for the Interior, and later the Attorney-General under the Mills government. Let me hasten to say that I am no angel, but stealing from the public purse or abusing my office as a public officer is not something anybody can accuse me of after decades of public service to Ghana.

In contrast, Kissi Agyebeng is transactional and depends on the show of force with a cortege of military and other security guards accompanying him around during office hours and at home to enforce respect and recognition as an important public officer. Kissi Agyebeng’s incompetence, inexperience, and unprofessional conduct makes the prospect of his exit from office frightening for him. This may explain why he is playing both the NDC and the NPP to stay in office. But, like it or not, his tenure will come to an end one day.

CONCLUSIONS

The examination and analysis of Kissi Agyebeng’s interview with KSM on the YouTube – The KSM Show vis-a-vis the OSP’s own records leads to the conclusion that Ghana was losing the fight against corruption leading to the hysteria to establish the OSP not because of the absence of institutions to do so by law. Ghana did not have or did not identify the men with the selfless honour and integrity to provide the leadership to the established institutions fighting graft without fear or favour, affection, and ill will.

This discourse has shown that as law enforcement is the beginning of fighting crime for purposes of criminal justice administration the executive authority must firstly be led by honest and incorruptible leadership with an alternate vision of willingness to fight the canker and to ensure that law enforcement officials leave above suspicion themselves in the execution of their duties. The use to which the OSP has been put by both the NPP and NDC governments demonstrates lack of genuine executive leadership to fight corruption even handedly. John Dramani Mahama still has two years to demonstrate the leadership needed for the anti-corruption fight if he de-weaponizes the law enforcement agencies and dedicates his attention to even handed law enforcement criminal justice administration.

The second hurdle will be for the President to identify and appoint a leadership of honesty and integrity to lead institutions designated to fight corruption without political or other subjective economic, social, cultural, and close family considerations. Any weaponized OSP leadership appointment as was done with EOCO as it presently exists will be an exercise in futility.

Thirdly, this discourse has argued and demonstrated that there is the need for the occupant of the leadership position in any law enforcement institution to fight corruption, and indeed crime generally to be willing on matters of principle and impartial investigations to sacrifice his job and emoluments for the war against corruption even if it means having to be dismissed from the position or resigning his office on that account. Without such tenacity the looting Woyome case would never have been decided by the Supreme Court against the government.

Fourthly, the saying that: “There can be no smoke without fire” cannot be wished away. The President, if he really wishes to put the accusations against the Special Prosecutor and the OSP to rest he, should order an independent forensic audit into the OSP to determine compliance with the 1992 Constitution in the recruitments and utilization of the public purse appropriated by Parliament to the OSP and measure this against the results purportedly achieved by the OSP thus far. Kissi Agyebeng will then decide for himself upon the results whether he belongs in the OSP or in jail. In this regards, “One good turn deserves another” may stand in the way of President Mahama unlike former President Rawling who signed even his nephew’s death warrant to be executed by firing squad.

Weaponizing law enforcement and using rented media to whip up public hysteria for unthinking political support and hatred against political adversaries reminiscent of the dark era of the Christian Inquisition or the later dark era of the Salem Witch Trials of colonial America with a placid judiciary will not help the sustainability of the 1992 Constitution. The next government will also unethically enter nolle prosequi or withdraw pending criminal trials having learnt from unprofessional playbook of the incumbent Attorney-General and also seek revenge.

A sustainable fight against the looting of the public purse demands that law enforcement and the administration of criminal justice acts blindly without recognition of political party affiliation or the urgency of fulfilling election promises against political adversaries at the expense of the rule of law. On this score also, this discourse has demonstrated that Kissi Agyebeng is unfit for the position of Special Prosecutor and he ought to spare himself the displeasure of being disgracefully removed from office as the Special Prosecutor.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

10 November 2025.