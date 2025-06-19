The Pulse & Vbyz Experience: A Galdem DJ Mixtape

When Galdem DJ touches the decks, it’s never just music—it’s a full-blown movement. Known for her fearless blend of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall, and Hip-Hop, Galdem DJ is stepping into the spotlight with her maiden mixtape, Pulse & Vybz.

This debut mix isn’t just a vibe—it’s a bold statement. Pulse & Vybz is filled with high-energy transitions, global rhythms, and feel-good sounds that move your body and your mood. From the clubs and events she’s been shaking up, Galdem DJ is now bringing the experience straight to your homes, your drives, and your playlists—wherever the vibe lives.

But this is only the beginning.

Phyllis Delphina Amoah, professionally known as Galdem DJ, is building more than a moment—she’s building a community. A tribe of music lovers, vibe chasers, and culture shifters who’ll be fed with untouchable mixes every quarter. Each drop promises to be louder, deeper, and more unexpected than the last.

So lock in.

🎧 Download, stream, and share the mix now:

Listen on Audiomack (https://audiomack.com/galdemdj/song/pulse-vybz?share-user-id=26712691)

Stream on SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/galdem-dj/pulse-vybz-mix?ref=clipboard&p=i&c=1&si=1CCB397EF08F4B2EB954439965F3B08C&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing)

The wave has just begun. Welcome to the world of Galdem DJ