The Presidency is not obligated to disclose details of the Independence Day Expenditure to Fourth Estate

The Fourth Estate, as usual through ignorance, is requesting for the details of the annual Independence Day expenditure and the sources of funding for it.

The request was made to the Office of the President using the RTI Act, 2019(Act 989).

However, what Fourth Estate failed to appreciate under the RTI Act, 2019(Act 989) is that, the Independence Day Celebration is an event involving National Security as well, and as such the Presidency or the Chief of Staff CANNOT disclose such details to the Fourth Estate in accordance with the “Exempt Information” under the following Sections of RTI Act, 2019(Act 989):

1. Section 5(Information for the President or the Vice-President), particularly Section 5b(ii).

2. Section 6(Information relating to Cabinet), particularly Section 6c(iii, and iv).

3. Section 8(Information affecting international relations), particularly Section 8(1a) since Presidents, Vice-Presidents and other diplomatic dignitaries are invited for the Independence Day Celebration, and in such instances the Government of Ghana is responsible for all their arrangements. Such details regarding cost cannot be disclosed to a private entity like the Fourth Estate without authorization from the governments of the invited Countries.

4. Section 9(Information that affects the security of the State) particularly Section 9(1a). How do you expect government to give you the budget and source of funding on matters involving National Security?

The Fourth Estate needs to stop this childish entitlements, and arrogance with regards to issues involving the Office of the President.

Requesting for details and sources of funding for national independence Day expenditure is completely ridiculous.

Issued by:

Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)