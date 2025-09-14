The Passing of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo

With profound sorrow and deepest grief, the Safo Gamily and the Kristo Asafo Church announces the peaceful passing of Ghana’s beloved man of God, the greatest technological icon, philanthropist, agriculturalist and industrialist popularly referred to as “Kantanka, the African Star”.

Our dearest Father passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th September, 2025.

Romans 14:8 states; “For if we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord”.

Apostle Safo was a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless. Ghana has indeed lost a galant son and a true legend.

His unique persona was shaped by his life struggles, dreams, resilience, courage, determination and dedication to His calling and conviction.

During this time of grief, we humbly request that the general public respects the privacy of the family and loved ones.

The burial and funeral arrangements shall be duly communicated in the coming days

Signed

Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (Esq)