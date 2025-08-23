The Or Foundation Lab Pioneers New Life for Textile Waste

A research lab in Ghana is working to turn the country’s growing problem of textile waste into an economic opportunity.

The Or Foundation’s Material Technology and Transformation Lab is developing new methods to convert discarded fabrics into usable commercial materials.

The initiative has tested and built the manufacturing processes to create new materials and products that are scalable and circular.

The Lab has also built its technology including shredders and balers locally out of waste materials. By treating waste as a resource, the project aims to reduce pressure on landfills, create local jobs, and lower dependency on imported materials.

The Or Foundation says the lab’s work is both practical and visionary. It demonstrates how waste streams can become valuable feedstock for local industry and even generate exportable expertise in sustainable manufacturing.