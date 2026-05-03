The Nursing Mother Who Refused to Fail Her BECE

In a dim classroom in Bimbilla, a three-month-old baby stirs and begins to cry. His mother, barely pausing, gently rocks him, then returns to her revision notes. She is one of Ghana’s 619,985 candidates sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this week, but her preparation has required something most of her peers have not had to carry.

“Studying is very difficult for me,” she says. “Most times, my baby cries, and because there is no one to help, I have to stop learning to attend to him.”

Her story is among the most striking in the Nanumba North Municipality, where a combination of distance, poverty, and inadequate infrastructure has reshaped what BECE preparation looks like for dozens of Junior High School (JHS) 3 students.

Because several surrounding communities have no examination centres, students have relocated weeks ahead of the exams, sleeping on bare classroom floors in spaces that become study halls after dark. At Our Lady of Peace JHS and Feeding the Sheep JHS, evening prep sessions stretch late into the night, often disrupted by power outages that teachers describe as a routine challenge rather than an exception.

“Power outages are not new to us,” one Integrated Science teacher at Our Lady of Peace JHS explains. “We advise students to use solar lamps so they can continue learning when the light goes off.”

For Shani Muhiba, another candidate, the rhythm of preparation has become second nature despite the hardship. She begins studying at 7 PM, breaks briefly, then continues, with a torchlight ready for when the power fails.

Beyond studying, survival itself demands time. Students fetch water, prepare their own meals, and manage daily routines that eat into the hours available for rest and revision. For the nursing mother, those hours are fewer still.

“Sometimes it becomes overwhelming,” she admits. “There are times I cannot continue learning, and my friends have to step in to help me.”

Teachers at Feeding the Sheep JHS say they have run multiple mock examinations to give their students the best possible chance, and the candidates themselves believe the effort will count. As the first papers begin Monday, classrooms in Bimbilla will fill again with the low murmur of students pushing toward a future they have paid a heavy price to reach.