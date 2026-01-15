The NDC government’s hypocrisy, Ken Ofori-Atta, ICE and matters outstanding….

Listening to the NDC government’s rhetoric about Ken Ofori-Atta and ICE is not only baffling, but laughable. Their insistence on the one hand that Ken Ofori-Atta must physically be present in Ghana to “answer questions”, when on the other hand the OSP is asking the criminal court for dealings with Mr. Ofori-Atta by Electronic means under S25 shows the “persecution” is at cross purposes and simply misleading the public.

Furthermore the AG Dominic Ayine’s undertaking that Kenneth will not be treated “shabbily” on his arrival is to be treated with circumspection.

Was he not treated shabbily when Richard Jakpa raided his house without a warrant? Did the AG intervene? What came out of the formal report to the National Investigations Bureau and the petition to the Chief Justice?

Was he not treated shabbily when OSP called that raid staged? Did the AG step in?

Was he not treated shabbily when his prostate cancer diagnosis was belittled and made to seem like he had caught a cold. That was the height of cruelty. Indeed the AG said last week that prostate cancer is treated in Ghana making mockery of a man’s right to make decisions about his own health. Did the AG not find his pronouncements mean and hateful when he knew that the Speaker of Parliament chose to travel abroad to receive treatment for the same illness?

Was Ken Ofori-Atta not treated shabbily when a Red Notice Alert was issued without a proper warrant from a Circuit Judge unsupported by any statement of oath? Did the AG question OSP’s methods? Indeed the lifting of the Red Notice is ample proof that political persecution was high up on the agenda, but failed spectacularly.

Was Ken Ofori-Atta not treated shabbily when his own country called ICE to arrest and detain him as gleefully boasted by AG Ayine Esq? And then pretended the next minute they were so “concerned” they offered consular assistance?

All these instances reveal shabby treatment and prove the deeds of the NDC in the past year are clearly the NDC government’s dedicated policy of persecution towards Ken Ofori-Atta; and certainly not their newfound “soft”pronouncements.

Meanwhile, the NDC forgets that Ghana watched on as they got rid of a Chief Justice under the most dodgy, trumped up circumstances. If a woman who was in charge of Ghana’s Judiciary could not get a fair hearing, what chance does a former Minister of Finance/ former investment banker have?

The NDC government cannot in one breath spew rhetoric that loudly screams political persecution and in another breath behave like they are arranging a welcome for Kenneth that is in the realms of what he would receive if he arrives today to visit Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori-Panyin in Kyebi.

The NDC government and its hangers-on have overplayed their hand with the harsh rhetoric and cannot expect anyone to believe their new-found proclamation to let the Rule of Law take centre place. In observing this charade, it comes across as a ping pong game from Kissi to Ayine. By their deeds, have they been known. It is too late to pretend now!

G. A. Agbesinyale