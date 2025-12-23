The Luckiest rewards overall winner with GhC 2.5 million in grand draw

Report Ben LARYEA

The Luckiest seasonal draw in it’s third year running has climaxed the grand draw with ticket number 00029 emerging as the overall winner of the ultimate GhC 2.5 million cedis cash prize.

The final draw was also accompanied with other winning prizes such as flat screen television, mobile phones among others.

Addressing the media, shortly after the draw, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Luckiest Africa, Mr. Dennis Adutwum said the raffle have created a platform

for numerous patrons as participation have witnessed a significant increase from 170,000 in 2023 to close to a million in 2025.

He said the raffle have enhanced its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as the company have supported communities across the country in areas such as education, health, provision of water among others, adding that this year’s raffle saw a tremendous entries of 850,000 participants.

The Chief Executive Officer further added that as part of the drive to increase awareness of the raffle, the company embarked on a lot of commercial and have impacted positivity in transforming lives and giving back to societies.

In a remark, the Marketing Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Mr. Kwabena Opoku Boakye applauded Luckiest Africa for contributing immensely to the Authority’s flagship initiative, ” dubbed Good Causes Foundation”. which drawns it’s proceeds from the NLA’s Caritas Lottery Platform.

“The Foundation is committed to making positive impact on education across the country”, he said and again commended the Luckiest Africa for supporting as part of the effort to enhance education towards growth and development.

Mr. Kwabena Boakye said the Authority is the sole regulators of lotteries and raffles across the country and urged others to emulate the gesture of Luckiest Africa for operating within the rules and regulations in line with the operations of the Authority.

The event was organised by Genius Loci Limited under the auspices of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Caritas Platform.