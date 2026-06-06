The India Connect: Why South Africa Is Betting Big on a Global South Alliance for Jobs and Technology

Let me start with a question that South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile posed during his high-level talks in New Delhi. What can two countries on opposite sides of the Indian Ocean, with very different histories and economic structures, offer each other? The answer, it turns out, is plenty. South Africa has resources, industrial base, and a strategic location as a gateway to the African continent. India has technology, scale, entrepreneurial energy, and a development model that has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty. Together, they are betting that deeper ties can drive economic growth, create jobs, and accelerate technological ambitions. The question is whether the execution will match the ambition.

Let me break down what was agreed and why it matters.

The renewed push came during talks in New Delhi between Mashatile and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar according to report by Accra Street Journal Officials described the meeting as a significant step toward strengthening one of the Global South’s most important strategic partnerships. Mashatile described India as a key partner for South Africa, highlighting long-standing historical ties and stating that Pretoria remained committed to advancing the bilateral strategic partnership and ensuring it delivers tangible economic and social benefits. Both sides identified trade, infrastructure development, digital transformation, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises as priority areas for deeper collaboration.

This is not just diplomatic talk. There are specific sectors and specific commitments.

Trade between South Africa and India has grown but remains below potential. Both sides committed to expanding volumes and diversifying the basket. That means more South African minerals, manufactured goods, and services going to India, and more Indian investment, technology, and expertise coming to South Africa. For a country like South Africa that has struggled with low growth and high unemployment, access to the Indian market is not a small thing.

Infrastructure development is a priority. Indian companies have expressed interest in South Africa’s energy, transport, and logistics sectors. South Africa has an energy crisis, load-shedding is a daily reality, and it needs investment in generation, transmission, and distribution. Indian companies, which have built power plants and roads across the world, could be partners. The same applies to ports, railways, and digital infrastructure.

Digital transformation is a shared priority. India has developed world-class digital public infrastructure. Aadhaar, a digital identity system that covers over a billion people. UPI, a payments system that processes billions of transactions monthly. India Stack, a set of open APIs that allows governments and businesses to build digital services. South Africa wants to learn from this experience and adapt similar solutions for its own context. The cooperation could include digital identity, payments, data sharing, and e-governance. For a country with a large informal sector and low financial inclusion, that could be transformative.

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises is another focus. India’s experience with SME financing, technology adoption, and market access is relevant to South Africa’s SME sector, which is a major employer but faces constraints. The partnership could include twinning arrangements, where Indian and South African SMEs partner, technology transfer, and access to Indian markets. For a South African entrepreneur, selling to India’s massive middle class could be a game-changer.

The AI and advanced manufacturing agreement followed separate meetings between India’s Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, and South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina. The cooperation could include joint research, exchange of scientists, and commercialisation of innovations. The global AI race is intensifying. Countries that do not invest will fall behind. India has a strong AI ecosystem, research, startups, talent. South Africa has pockets of excellence but needs scale. The partnership could accelerate South Africa’s AI development.

Renewable energy and hydrogen technologies are strategic sectors. India has ambitious renewable energy targets, 500 gigawatts by 2030, and is investing in green hydrogen. South Africa has excellent solar and wind resources and is developing its own hydrogen strategy. Cooperation could include technology sharing, investment, and trade in green hydrogen. For South Africa, which is trying to transition away from coal, this is critical. For India, which needs to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors, green hydrogen is a priority.

Skills development is the foundation. Both countries need workers with skills in AI, data science, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. The partnership could include vocational training, university exchanges, and online learning platforms. You can sign all the agreements you want, but if you do not have the talent to execute, nothing will happen. This is the most important component.

Mashatile’s visit also included engagements showcasing India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, innovation initiatives, and support programs for traditional industries and small businesses. The exposure is intended to inform South Africa’s own policies. India’s startup scene is among the most vibrant in the world. South Africa has a strong startup ecosystem, but it is smaller. Learning from India’s successes, and failures, is valuable.

The astronomy and scientific research collaboration is ongoing. Both countries are members of the Square Kilometre Array project, a massive radio telescope being built in South Africa and Australia. The partnership could expand to other areas of basic and applied science.

Now, let me give you the Accra Street Journal analysis. This partnership is part of a broader trend. Global South nations are seeking to reduce dependence on Western technology and build their own capabilities. India, as a leader in digital public infrastructure, AI, and space technology, is a natural partner. South Africa, as Africa’s most industrialised economy, is a gateway to the continent. The old model was that developing countries would engage with the West. The new model is that they can engage with each other.

India’s development model is relevant. The country has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty using a mix of market-oriented reforms, state-led infrastructure, and digital innovation. South Africa faces similar challenges. Inequality, unemployment, and low growth. Learning from India’s successes and failures is valuable. India has made mistakes. South Africa can avoid them.

The AI cooperation is particularly timely. The global AI race is intensifying. The United States and China are the leaders, but other countries are investing. India has a strong AI ecosystem. South Africa has pockets of excellence but needs scale. The partnership could accelerate South Africa’s AI development. Without it, South Africa risks falling further behind.

The renewable energy and hydrogen cooperation aligns with both countries’ climate commitments and energy security needs. South Africa’s energy crisis makes renewables urgent. India’s energy demand is growing rapidly. Green hydrogen offers a pathway to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. This is not charity. This is mutual interest.

The challenge for South Africa is implementation. The country has many bilateral agreements. Translating them into tangible outcomes requires capacity, coordination, and follow-through. The government must prioritise, assign responsibilities, and monitor progress. Too many agreements gather dust. This one should not.

The geopolitical dimension is also important. The United States and China are competing for influence in Africa. India offers a third option. A democratic, non-aligned partner with a development model suited to African conditions. South Africa’s engagement with India strengthens its strategic autonomy. It does not have to choose between Washington and Beijing. It can work with New Delhi.

What does this mean for Ghana? Ghana also has strong ties with India. Indian companies are active in Ghana’s pharmaceuticals, IT, and manufacturing sectors. The South Africa-India partnership could serve as a model for Ghana-India cooperation, particularly in AI, digital transformation, and renewable energy. Ghana should watch this space. Not to copy, but to learn.

For South Africa, the potential benefits are significant. Access to a large, fast-growing market. Indian investment in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing. Collaboration in AI, advanced manufacturing, and renewable energy. Skills development to address the talent gap. And a strategic partnership that reinforces its role as a bridge between Africa and the Global South.

For India, the benefits are also significant. Access to the African market. The African Continental Free Trade Area is creating a continental market. South Africa is a gateway. Indian companies can use South Africa as a base for expansion into the rest of Africa. The partnership also strengthens India’s claim to leadership of the Global South.

The partnership is a positive development. Both countries have complementary strengths. India’s technology, scale, and entrepreneurship. South Africa’s resources, location, and industrial base. The challenge is execution. Both governments must prioritise, allocate resources, and monitor progress. The potential is significant. The risk is that the partnership remains at the level of declarations. For the sake of jobs, growth, and technological development, let us hope that does not happen. The Global South is rising. Partnerships like this are how it will rise faster. The question is whether South Africa and India will seize the moment. The answer is not yet written. But the pen is in their hands.