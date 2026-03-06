The Future of African Music: Lovn, Vanillah, Haeven & Umzulu Phaqa Join Apple Music’s Up Next

Apple Music today announces Lovn (Nigeria), Vanillah (East Africa), Haeven (Ghana) and Umzulu Phaqa (South Africa) as the latest artists to be featured in its Up Next artist development programme across Africa.

The Apple Music Up Next programme spotlights rising talent from around the world, identifying artists shaping the future of music in their regions while connecting them with a global audience.

Lovn – Nigeria

“I’m honored to be selected for Apple Music Up Next Nigeria. It means a lot to be recognised at this stage of my journey, and I’m excited to share what I’ve been building. I’m ready for what’s next,” Lovn tells Apple Music. “In 2026, fans should expect growth and intention – sonically, emotionally and visually. I’m pushing my sound further and being more honest than ever.”

Signed to Mavin Records, Lovn is set to make a striking introduction when his debut album Soundbender arrives on April 17. The 11-track project fuses classic fuji influences with contemporary Afrobeats and pop textures, blending energetic storytelling with colourful production and a distinct vocal style.

Produced largely by his collaborator Sukka, Soundbender moves fluidly between dancefloor-ready moments and introspective storytelling, exploring themes of hustle, love and ambition while positioning Lovn as both a dynamic showman and thoughtful storyteller.

Vanillah – East Africa

Tanzanian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Vanillah is the latest Up Next artist in East Africa.

“I feel so happy to be part of Apple Music’s Up Next, because not everyone gets an opportunity like this,” Vanillah tells Apple Music. “To my fans: you can look forward to great new music with a unique flavor. Get ready, because you are going to receive content that you will truly enjoy.”

Born Fanuel Phabian Peter and raised in Mwanza, the artist- also known as “Spana” – is reshaping the sound of East Africa with a soulful fusion of Bongo Flava and Afro-pop. A formally trained musician and skilled guitarist, he first gained recognition as a songwriter, contributing to major releases including Alikiba’s hit “Utu.”

After winning the Super Nyota competition in 2019, Vanillah joined Kings Music Records and has since emerged as one of Tanzania’s most exciting new voices, blending heartfelt storytelling with polished production that resonates across borders.

Haeven – Ghana

Ghanaian-Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Haeven has been named the latest Up Next artist in Ghana.

Raised between Enugu in Nigeria and Tema in Accra, Haeven is forging a distinctive sound that blends hip-hop grit with soulful introspection. Her artistry transforms grief, resilience and personal reflection into powerful sonic narratives.

Her latest project, Gated Community, explores transformation through destruction, confronting themes of resilience, anger, strength and rebirth while reframing survival as self-definition.

“It represents years of pushing through rejection and uncertainty and betting on myself,” Haeven tells Apple Music. “Being selected as Apple Music’s Up Next artist for Ghana is such a validating moment. It’s also powerful fuel for what’s coming next in 2026.”

She first captured widespread attention with her viral live performance of “Bite The Bullet” and later performed at the Revival Concert alongside Kweku Smoke, earning recognition from industry figures including Don Jazzy, Sarkodie, Alec Boateng and Richie Mensah.

Umzulu Phaqa – South Africa

Apple Music also announces Umzulu Phaqa as the latest Up Next artist in South Africa.

“Being featured on Apple Music’s Up Next is incredibly exciting because it opens the door for the world to experience my sound,” she tells Apple Music. “My music blends traditional Zulu elements with contemporary sounds. My goal is to be a global superstar while staying grounded in my culture.”

Born in rural KwaZulu-Natal, Sphiwe Moya – known professionally as Umzulu Phaqa – is a singer-songwriter and cultural storyteller whose sound blends Afro-soul, Afropop, House and Hip-Hop with deeply rooted isiZulu narratives.

Her breakthrough 2025 single “Mam’gobhozi,” released raw and unmastered to preserve its message, went viral and sparked widespread conversation online. She later teamed up with MsFit on the joint project And The Grammy Goes To!, a concise but impactful body of work praised for its sharp lyricism and cultural commentary.

As the newest Up Next artists across their respective regions, Lovn, Vanillah, Haeven and Umzulu Phaqa will all be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist, which highlights emerging artists hand-picked by Apple Music editors worldwide who are pushing creative boundaries and poised to reach a global audience.