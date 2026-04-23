Accra Met Launches Cybersecurity Degrees to Build Algorithmic-Era Professionals

Accra Metropolitan University (Accra Met) has launched two new postgraduate programmes in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, and Security and Intelligence, signalling a deliberate push to produce professionals equipped for the demands of a rapidly digitising security landscape.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Goski Alabi said the university’s mission extends beyond producing graduates to building capable professionals who can transform systems and secure the digital world.

“Our programmes in Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, and Security and Intelligence are deliberately designed to respond to the evolving demands of the digital and security landscape. Through our collaboration with e-Crime Bureau, we are bridging the gap between curriculum and capability,” she said.

She added that students would gain not only theoretical knowledge but also hands-on industry exposure through the partnership with e-Crime Bureau, West Africa’s pioneering cybercrime and digital forensics firm.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Executive Chairman of e-Crime Bureau and former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), who framed the event within a broader civilisational shift he described as the Algorithmic Era.

He argued that academic training must move beyond theory to practical capability, stressing that education should be understood as formation rather than instruction.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said the era raises a fundamental question for higher education: if machines can know, what must humans become? He argued that the answer demands a new kind of graduate, one who can question systems, challenge outputs, and exercise judgment under uncertainty rather than merely understand how systems operate.

“Education, therefore, in the context of the Algorithmic Era, is not the transfer of information; it is the formation of disciplined judgment,” he said.

He called on Ghana to intentionally develop cybersecurity workforce strategies and intelligence capability pipelines, describing the new Accra Met programmes as aligned with that broader national agenda.

The Algorithmic Era, as he defined it, is a period in which algorithms have become the primary drivers of decision-making, knowledge distribution, and social organisation, operating at a scale and speed that no individual human mind can replicate.