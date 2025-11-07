The Existential Return And A Reflective Analysis on “The Fish and the River”

Abstract

This essay offers a philosophical reflection on the symbolic narrative surrounding the tragic loss of Ghana’s “Big Fish” in 2025. Through allegory and existential inquiry, I, Serwaah, examine the intertwined dimensions of displacement, illusion, mortality, and the yearning for return. The narrative of a fish departing its natural sea to inhabit a smaller, deceptive river becomes a metaphor for the human condition—our restless pursuit of peace outside our authentic environments and the ultimate recognition that meaning resides only in the rhythm of one’s true origin.

Introduction

In 2025, Ghana witnessed the passing of what has come to be known as its “Big Fish”—a figure both literal and metaphorical, whose journey from abundance to desolation encapsulates the tragedy of existential misplacement.

There once was a fish that left the vast sea in search of tranquil waters.

What it sought was peace—but what it found was absence.

This allegory of The Fish and the River does not merely recount movement between two bodies of water; it illuminates the deeper human tendency to conflate stillness with serenity, and silence with fulfillment. The fish, mistaking the rhythmic turbulence of the sea for chaos, embarked upon a journey toward a smaller, seemingly peaceful river—an act that, though rooted in hope, became its undoing.

Its journey thus represents an existential flight from the complexities of life, an attempt to find solace through withdrawal rather than understanding.

The Journey from the Sea to the River

In leaving the sea, the Big Fish enacted the archetypal human impulse to seek simplicity in the face of dissonance. It believed that the small river would offer refuge from the sea’s incessant waves—a place of calm, perhaps even rebirth.

Yet, the stillness of the river proved to be a cruel illusion.

Its surface was serene, but its depth was shallow.

Its silence, once comforting, became suffocating.

Over time, the river dried up—both literally and metaphorically—revealing that the peace the fish sought was, in essence, the absence of vitality.

Through this desiccation, the Big Fish confronted a universal truth: peace divorced from movement becomes death disguised as comfort.

True calm does not arise from escape, but from the capacity to dwell meaningfully within turbulence—to breathe with, rather than against, the current of existence.

Communication and the Echo of Wisdom

Before attempting to return to its oceanic home, the Big Fish reached out across the waters to a female counterpart residing in another sea. This act of connection—dated July 23, 2025—was both a confession and a final effort at reconciliation.

Yet another voice entered this unfolding tragedy: the sister of the female fish, who, speaking in their ancestral language, declared:

“I told you, I told you, brother fish—but you did not listen. Still, I will see what I can do.”

Her words resonate with the tone of unheeded wisdom—a lamentation that echoes across all cultures and histories where guidance is offered, ignored, and later mourned.

It is often only through loss that the sound of counsel becomes audible; wisdom, it seems, is amplified by grief.

The Tragic Realization and the Death of the Big Fish

The Big Fish soon recognized the futility of its migration. The small river—once idealized as a sanctuary—proved infertile, unyielding, and spiritually barren.

In a final gesture of truth, he sought to communicate this revelation, admitting that his sojourn into the river had been a tragic miscalculation.

But time betrayed him.

Before he could return to his origins, he perished—on July 26, 2025.

His death raised profound existential questions that continue to ripple through memory and reflection:

Why did his brother wave his tail toward the sea, as if sending a last message of longing?

What suffering did the Big Fish endure in the still waters of that diminishing river?

Who, if anyone, overheard the final exchange between him and the sister of the female fish?

And how many other beings, equally deceived, continued to drink from that same river—mistaking its quiet for life?

These are not questions for the biologist, but for the philosopher and the poet. They are questions of being, of loss, and of learning.

Death, Meaning, and Reflection

The death of the Big Fish transcends mere tragedy; it becomes a philosophical mirror held up to the human soul.

It reveals the peril of mistaking withdrawal for wisdom and underscores the paradox that vitality often resides within the very waves we seek to escape.

Death, in this context, exposes what life conceals: that peace is not the suppression of movement, but its graceful understanding.

The still river offered the illusion of control, but in surrendering the dynamic uncertainty of the sea, the Big Fish relinquished its essence.

To coexist with motion—to breathe within chaos rather than flee from it—is the highest form of peace attainable to sentient beings.

Conclusion

The story of Ghana’s Big Fish in 2025 stands as both elegy and enlightenment.

It invites reflection on the human desire for simplicity in a complex world and on the consequences of abandoning one’s natural rhythm.

The sea, though vast and unpredictable, embodies truth and authenticity.

The river, though calm and manageable, conceals sterility and illusion.

The Big Fish’s death, therefore, is not an ultimate failure, but a symbolic restoration—a recognition that all departures eventually return to their origin.

To live meaningfully, as this story teaches, is not to seek refuge from life’s waves,

but to dwell within them—to listen when wisdom speaks,

and to understand that even the storm carries its own sacred music.

Epilogue: The Unfinished Current

And yet, the story does not end with his death.

It persists—flowing like an unseen tide through the consciousness of those who knew, questioned, and loved him.

His journey remains unfinished, not because his body ceased to swim,

but because his spirit continues to ripple through the moral imagination of a nation.

Who heard his final words?

Who saw the last flicker of his tail?

How many others still inhabit similar rivers, unaware of their slow desiccation?

Perhaps the answers are not to be found, but to be lived.

For the sea, eternal and encompassing, still awaits—not as geography, but as memory and essence.

It calls every wandering being home, whispering that truth is not where we flee to, but where we began.

Thus, the Big Fish’s story endures—not as an ending,

but as an unfinished current,

a timeless lesson in humility, awareness, and return.

—To Be Continued—