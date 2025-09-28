The Deteriorating State of Ridge Hospital: A Call for Urgent Intervention

It can be said, backed by facts and observations, that the original vision behind the establishment and expansion of the Ridge Hospital—now known as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital—has not been fully realized.

Once hailed as a state-of-the-art health facility meant to ease the pressure on Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and improve access to quality healthcare in the capital, Ridge Hospital is now grappling with numerous operational and infrastructural challenges that threaten its relevance and efficiency.

Recent developments have painted a worrying picture of neglect and decline.

Reports from patients and staff suggest that the hospital is struggling to provide basic healthcare services, making it increasingly unattractive and unreliable in addressing the needs of the public.

Overcrowding and Bed Shortages

One of the most pressing issues remains the persistent “no-bed syndrome.”

On a daily basis, patients in dire need of medical attention are turned away because there are no available beds.

This situation has not only dented public confidence in the hospital but also forced many families to rush their sick relatives to already overstretched private facilities at high costs.

Patients Forced to Buy Basic Items

Another disturbing trend is that patients are regularly asked to purchase basic items, medical supplies, and even laboratory reagents outside the hospital premises before they can receive care.

This practice has raised concerns about the hospital’s procurement and stock management systems, with many questioning why such a flagship health institution cannot meet basic needs.

Lateness and Poor Work Ethics

Allegations of poor staff discipline, particularly at the Out-Patient Department (OPD), have also been highlighted.

Patients complain of long waiting times due to late reporting by some staff, creating unnecessary delays that worsen the condition of those seeking urgent care.

Broken Infrastructure and Maintenance Failures

The hospital’s infrastructure has also suffered from poor maintenance.

For the past four months, the lifts at the facility have reportedly been out of service, making it extremely difficult for patients, including the elderly and physically challenged, to access upper floors.

Critical medical equipment is also said to have broken down, with replacements or repairs delayed unnecessarily.

Security and Safety Concerns

Equally troubling are concerns about security at the facility.

In recent weeks, incidents involving thefts and unauthorized intrusions have been reported, yet management appears slow in responding.

The absence of adequate security measures poses a direct risk to both patients and staff.

A Call to Action

Given that Ridge Hospital is one of Ghana’s biggest and most important health centers, these persistent problems cannot be ignored.

The Ministry of Health, led by Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, must urgently intervene to address the inefficiencies and restore the hospital’s credibility.

Equally, former President John Dramani Mahama—who spearheaded the massive redevelopment of the facility during his tenure—must lend his voice to ensuring that the huge investment made does not go to waste.

The general public is also being urged to take keen interest in the state of Ridge Hospital.

A facility that was built to serve as a beacon of modern healthcare cannot be left to deteriorate into a shadow of itself.

Urgent, decisive action is needed to rescue Ridge Hospital in the interest of every Ghanaian who may one day depend on its services.