The Death of Critical Thinking: An Existential Threat to Ghana’s Democracy, Warns Dr. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu

In a stark warning echoing the prophetic insights of Albert Einstein and Carl Jung, Dr. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, PhD, Governance and Policy Analyst and Former Minister of State for the Republic of Ghana, has decried the erosion of critical thinking in the nation’s body politic as a perilous slide toward collective stupidity – an existential threat that could unravel Ghana’s democratic foundations.

“Stupidity, fear, and greed are tearing at the fabric of our nation,” Dr. Oppong-Fosu writes in a compelling new memorandum titled The Death of Critical Thinking and the Rise of Collective Stupidity as an Existential Threat. “If we do not resist them, they will destroy us.” The document, shared with key stakeholders and intellectuals ahead of the upcoming election cycle, paints a grim picture of a society hollowed out by unchecked greed, manipulated fears, and a herd mentality that blinds citizens to their own oppression.

With over four decades of experience in public service – including stints as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and current Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Board – Dr. Oppong-Fosu’s voice carries the weight of authority. A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Member of Parliament for Amenfi East, he has long advocated for transformational leadership and good governance, as evidenced by his recent calls for a shift away from “transactional politics” toward visionary reforms.

Greed: Turning the Nation into a Private Estate

At the heart of Ghana’s malaise, Dr. Oppong-Fosu identifies rampant greed as a “cancer” devouring governance. Revelations from investigative bodies and the heated accusations flying in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s flagbearership race expose a pattern of impunity, he argues. Public resources earmarked for education, healthcare, and infrastructure have been siphoned into private coffers, leaving millions in poverty.

This avarice extends to the environment, where illegal mining – often shielded by influential figures – has wrought ecological devastation. “The Pra, Ankobra, and Offin rivers, once lifelines for entire communities, now flow with toxic waste,” Dr. Oppong-Fosu laments. Farmlands lie barren, forests stripped bare, and ecosystems shattered in a “reckless pursuit of wealth.” The fallout? An impending crisis in food security and public health that imperils future generations.

Tragically, Dr. Oppong-Fosu notes, many victims of this plunder – those enduring poisoned water, joblessness, and eroded livelihoods – continue to rally behind the very leaders perpetuating their suffering. “This is not loyalty; it is self-destruction disguised as patriotism.”

Collective Stupidity: The Herd Mentality Trap

Drawing on Carl Jung’s concept of “collective stupidity,” Dr. Oppong-Fosu diagnoses a societal surrender to groupthink, where ethnic ties, religious affiliations, and partisan fervor eclipse reason and evidence. In Ghana’s polarized politics, the “we versus them” divide reigns supreme. “Communities neglected for decades still cheer the leaders who do not prioritize their needs,” he observes. Corruption is excused if it benefits “our party,” and lies are swallowed whole if uttered by “our leaders.”

This mindset, he contends, enables greed to thrive and amplifies fear as a tool of control. Citizens chant slogans amid crumbling schools and hospitals, forsaking the common good for tribal or partisan allegiance. “A citizenry that cannot think critically is doomed to be ruled by self-seekers and nation-wreckers,” Dr. Oppong-Fosu warns.

Fear: Manufacturing Enemies to Maintain Power

Fear, the third pillar of destruction, is wielded masterfully by elites to entrench their dominance. Dr. Oppong-Fosu criticizes how leaders stoke anxieties over marginalization, ethnic domination, and electoral defeat, transforming democratic contests into “existential battles.” Honest policy discourse gives way to manufactured enemies and paranoia, deepening divisions and muffling dissent.

“This politics of fear diverts attention from the real culprits of our national malaise,” he writes. It perpetuates underdevelopment by rendering Ghanaians too afraid to demand accountability, too partisan to discern truth, and too ensnared in collective folly to escape their chains.

Lessons from the NPP’s Chaotic Leadership Race

The ongoing NPP flagbearership contest exemplifies this decay, according to Dr. Oppong-Fosu. What should have been a battle of ideas has devolved into “insults, tribal appeals, and personal vendettas” – a “blood sport” devoid of vision for Ghana’s future.

He urges the NDC, his own party, to avoid a similar fate. “If it fails to learn from the NPP’s internal chaos and allows its own leadership contest to descend into acrimony, ego clashes, and factionalism, it will squander the opportunity to offer Ghanaians a credible alternative.” True leadership, he insists, must prioritize vision, competence, and moral courage over factional control.

The Visible Toll: A Slow Rot from Within

The consequences are stark: Rivers bearing death instead of life, vanished billions from the public purse, captured institutions, and a youth cohort viewing corruption as the norm. “This is how nations collapse – not with a sudden explosion, but with a slow, steady rot from within,” Dr. Oppong-Fosu cautions.

Public discourse, once a marketplace of ideas, now festers with tribal barbs and hollow rhetoric, eroding trust in democracy itself.

A Path to Awakening: Reclaiming the Mind

Dr. Oppong-Fosu’s memorandum ends not in despair but with a clarion call for renewal. Ghanaians must resurrect critical thinking: Questioning narratives, rejecting manipulation, and holding leaders accountable irrespective of party. Political culture should evolve from cults of personality to policy-driven debates, from tribal mobilization to national purpose.

“Governance must be treated as a sacred trust, not a personal enterprise,” he asserts. Intellectuals, in particular, bear a duty to mentor, advocate, and foster civic engagement – echoing his recent pleas for a “national dialogue” on leadership reforms.

“Ghana’s reset begins with the mind,” Dr. Oppong-Fosu concludes. “It begins when citizens refuse to be pawns, when they think beyond ‘we and them,’ and when they demand integrity, competence, and courage from those who seek to lead.”

As Ghana approaches another electoral crossroads, Dr. Oppong-Fosu’s words serve as both indictment and invitation. In invoking Einstein’s timeless triad of destructive forces, he reminds us: Wisdom, not stupidity, must prevail if the Black Star is to shine undimmed.

Dr. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, PhD, is a Governance and Policy Analyst and Former Minister of State for the Republic of Ghana. He holds a PhD in Public Policy and Management and currently chairs the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Board.