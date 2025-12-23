The church does not only prepare souls for Heaven – Rev. Mrs Ziba

Rev Mrs Florence Ziba, a Pastor at the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God (AG) Ghana, says the mandate of the clergy and entire church of Jesus Christ is not only to prepare souls for Heaven.

She said apart from Christ’s core mandate to the church to win souls and preach salvation to the poor and the unsafe, the church was charged with the responsibility to ensure that every human being lived a Christ-centred and fruitful life to the glory of God.

“As a local church and a local Assembly, apart from the core mandate that Christ has given us, we have a mandate, and that mandate is to make sure that every life that comes to know Christ under this Assembly, will have a Christ-centred, fruitful and a fulfilled life.

“We are not only preparing for Heaven, but we are also preparing souls that will be relevant on earth here before we get to Heaven,” she said.

Rev Mrs Ziba said this in her welcome address at a joint church service on Sunday, prior to the delivery of a sermon on the theme: “The power of true worship,” by Rev Dominic Ziba, the Head Pastor of the church.

The joint service, which was part of celebrations to mark the Church’s 15th Anniversary celebration, attracted both church and non-church members including Assembly Members from the 27 Electoral Areas within the Bolgatanga Municipality and the media.

Leadership of the church as part of the celebration, presented branded exercise books, mathematical sets and undisclosed amount of money to 54 selected needy pupils from the 27 Electoral Areas led by their respective Assembly Members.

Rev Mrs Ziba, who is also a Lecturer at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, said the physical development of both members and non-members, especially their educational needs, was important to leadership of the church.

The cleric said the church would, therefore, continue to inculcate the teachings of Jesus Christ in members of the public to transform lives and continue to offer support to the less privileged in society in fulfillment of the Bible’s admonishment to them as Christians to preach the gospel and spread the good news of Christ to the world.