The CEO of African Media Agency (AMA) named among the 10 PR personalities to follow in 2026

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 14 January 2026-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-AMA founder Eloïne Barry has been named in Bizcommunity’s ranking of the “10 PR personalities to watch in 2026.” A recognition that validates more than a decade of transforming communication and public relations in Africa into a strategic lever for growth.

For Eloïne Barry, this distinction reflects above all an approach: that of an agency that has chosen not to simply relay messages, but to support organizations with their fundamental challenges. “Public relations is not a showcase, but the driving force behind lasting trust: it shapes reputation, that essential DNA that underpins credibility, loyalty, and growth”, she says. It is this vision that has enabled AMA to become a strategic ally for multinationals, development institutions, governments, and innovative African players.

Collaborations that illustrate AMA’s approach

The agency supports major players across the continent. In Côte d’Ivoire in particular, AMA has been working with Yango Côte d’Ivoire, a global technology group, since February 2025 African Media Agency, andwith OMOA, a major player in digital financial services operating in 11 African countries African Media Agency. The agency’s clients also include Imperial College, Thales, MSD, IFC, and dozens of international organizations whose work spans from South Africa to Morocco and from Senegal to Kenya. These partnerships demonstrate AMA’s ability to combine a deep understanding of local realities with strategic deployment on a continental scale.

Strengthening strategic support in 2026

This appointment comes at a key moment when organizations operating in Africa are facing increased demands for transparency and authenticity. In this context, communication and public relations are becoming a fundamental pillar. AMA plans to strengthen its areas of expertise to support companies even more effectively in their sustainable growth ambitions on the continent.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is one of the leading and most trusted independent pan-African communications firms, helping global and African organizations enter, grow, and thrive across the continent. By combining narrative design, strategic communication, and a deep understanding of Africa’s on-the-ground nuances, AMA enables clients to build trust, shape perception, and unlock sustainable market opportunities.

AMA operates through three complementary pillars: AMA Wire, its flagship pan-African press release distribution platform; AMA PR, its communications and advisory arm; and AMA Academy, a training initiative that equips journalists and media professionals with modern storytelling and reporting skills.

Over the past decade, AMA has delivered hundreds of high-impact campaigns for more than 150 clients, including some of the world’s largest corporations, development institutions, and African innovators. With local teams in 30 African countries and operational hubs in Abidjan, Johannesburg, and Durban, AMA stands as a trusted partner for organizations looking to connect authentically and operate effectively across Africa’s diverse markets.

